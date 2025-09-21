“He bobbled it” “Bust all around”: NFL fans flame Travis Hunter over one-handed catch in practice ahead of Jaguars vs. Texans game

Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver Travis Hunter drew a lot of comments after he made a one-handed catch during practice ahead of thee Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans. Hunter is still trying to find rhythm in the league after two discreet games.The 2025 No. 2 overall pick has recorded nine receptions on 14 targets for 55 yards and zero touchdowns. He is still working to be a two-way player, but fans have seen the best of him on the offensive side of the ball.On Sunday, the league's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of Hunter catching the ball with his left hand. Many fans reacted to the clip, with some saying it wasn't a smooth catch and Hunter bubbled it. &quot;Ummm he bobbled it lolol,&quot; one fan said. rob_A @nutella2008LINKUmmm he bobbled it lolol&quot;Bust all around like the jags lmfao,&quot; another fan said.Bryon @bdh1563LINKBust all around like the jags lmfao&quot;He bobbled the ball, where’s the smooth,&quot; another fan wrote. Coin &amp; Cloud @CoinandCloudLINKHe bobbled the ball, where’s the smoothThe criticism didn't stop, as more fans weren't impressed by Travis Hunter's reception. &quot;Bobbled it.. but I guess if that’s considered smooth then glaze as much as you can,&quot; one fan said. &quot;You could make an argument it was incomplete. So “to smooth” might be a stretch,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Incomplete pass lol,&quot; another fan said.