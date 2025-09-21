  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “He bobbled it” “Bust all around”: NFL fans flame Travis Hunter over one-handed catch in practice ahead of Jaguars vs. Texans game

“He bobbled it” “Bust all around”: NFL fans flame Travis Hunter over one-handed catch in practice ahead of Jaguars vs. Texans game

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:01 GMT
&ldquo;He bobbled it&rdquo; &ldquo;Bust all around&rdquo;: NFL fans flame Travis Hunter over one-handed catch in practice ahead of Jaguars vs. Texans game (Credit: IMAGN)
“He bobbled it” “Bust all around”: NFL fans flame Travis Hunter over one-handed catch in practice ahead of Jaguars vs. Texans game (Credit: IMAGN)

Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver Travis Hunter drew a lot of comments after he made a one-handed catch during practice ahead of thee Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans. Hunter is still trying to find rhythm in the league after two discreet games.

Ad

The 2025 No. 2 overall pick has recorded nine receptions on 14 targets for 55 yards and zero touchdowns. He is still working to be a two-way player, but fans have seen the best of him on the offensive side of the ball.

On Sunday, the league's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video of Hunter catching the ball with his left hand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Many fans reacted to the clip, with some saying it wasn't a smooth catch and Hunter bubbled it.

"Ummm he bobbled it lolol," one fan said.
Ad
"Bust all around like the jags lmfao," another fan said.
Ad
"He bobbled the ball, where’s the smooth," another fan wrote.
Ad

The criticism didn't stop, as more fans weren't impressed by Travis Hunter's reception.

"Bobbled it.. but I guess if that’s considered smooth then glaze as much as you can," one fan said.
"You could make an argument it was incomplete. So “to smooth” might be a stretch," another fan wrote.
"Incomplete pass lol," another fan said.
About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications