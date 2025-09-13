  • home icon
  • “He was bout to beat that reporter”: NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill snaps at Dolphins journalist over questions on his production

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:51 GMT
A challenging time for Tyreek Hill seemed to reach a boiling point on Friday.

The league’s leading receiver in 2023 had to deal with trade rumours throughout the off-season, and now he’s got domestic violence accusations looming over his head, and add to that he and the Miami Dolphins’ are struggling on the field.

On Friday, Hill was asked by a reporter if there’s a rhyme or reason he hasn’t caught a pass for over 30 yards in a full year.

“You’re trying to piss me off,” joked Tyreek while appearing visibly uncomfortable.
“He was bout to beat that reporter like he does his significant others,” said one fan online.
“He wants to scream TUA, but can’t,” said someone else.
“Holy super defensive, noted another fan.

Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has accused him of domestic violence in court filings related to their divorce. Reports allege that Hill became violent with her in early January 2024, two months after they were married. There were eight total incidents reported. Hill isn’t facing criminal charges, but could be the subject of a Personal Conduct Policy investigation as a result of those allegations.

In their season opener, Miami got blown out 33-8 by the Indianapolis Colts. Hill caught four passes for 40 yards. Tagovailoa struggled as well, going 14/23 for 114 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

It has long been discussed that the Miami Dolphins may want to part ways with Hill due to his off-field distractions and his form on the field. In 2024, he had just 959 yards receiving, only the third time in his NFL career that he’d failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark. The Dolphins failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time since acquiring Hill.

Two teams interested in Hill

Even with his troubles on and off the field, there is interest from other teams in his services.

Among them, per reports are the Pittsburgh Steelers, though there is concern about whether or not they’ll have to send a draft pick to Miami in return. The Kansas City Chiefs are another team that has shown interest in bringing back their former dynamic receiver.

He had four 1,000+ yard seasons at Kansas City, helping them capture their first Super Bowl this century in the 2019 season.

The chemistry between Patrick Mahomes and Hill was undeniable in KC, while Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and one of the most accurate passers of his time.

The Dolphins’ next game is scheduled for Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

