  • "He has no brain," "This man is delusional": Tua Tagovailoa torched by fans for blaming Dolphins players after embarrassing loss to Colts

"He has no brain," "This man is delusional": Tua Tagovailoa torched by fans for blaming Dolphins players after embarrassing loss to Colts

By Arnold
Modified Sep 08, 2025 13:39 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn
Tua Tagovailoa torched by fans for blaming Dolphins players after embarrassing loss to Colts - Source: Imagn

Tua Tagovailoa had a poor start to the 2025 season. The Miami Dolphins quarterback completed 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in their 33-8 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 on Sunday.

Following the game, Tagovailoa didn't appear to shoulder most of the responsibility for the defeat. It led to fans on social media slamming the Dolphins QB.

"Yeah this dude got no brain," one tweeted.

"This man is delusional. He's the reason they lost and he wants the team to look at themselves in the mirror. No type of accountability," another added.
"Self awareness is important in life and also when you are part of a team. Even more so if you are the leader of a team with the ball in your hands every play," a third commented.
Here are a few more reactions.

"Yes it goes south real quick," one wrote.
"He is a loser and needs to go along with Grier and McDaniel," another added.
"This lost is 90% on him and he doesn’t take responsibility," a user tweeted.

The Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $30 million rookie contract.

In July 2024, Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have high hopes for Tagovailoa. Although he has shown glimpses of brilliance throughout his pro career, the QB has come under pressure to deliver success for the franchise.

Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins will aim to get first win of 2025 season vs. Patriots in Week 2

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Getty

Following their Week 1 loss to the Colts, the Dolphins will aim to get their first win of the season against the New England Patriots in Week 2 on Sunday.

The Patriots suffered a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

Since Tua Tagovailoa remains the Dolphins' franchise quarterback, they will be relying on him heavily for the Week 2 matchup against New England.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

