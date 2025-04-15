  • home icon
  • "He can consistently collapse a pocket" - Ex-Cowboys G urges 49ers to draft James Pearce Jr. with No. 11 pick

"He can consistently collapse a pocket" - Ex-Cowboys G urges 49ers to draft James Pearce Jr. with No. 11 pick

By Arnold
Modified Apr 15, 2025 11:26 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Ex-Cowboys G urges 49ers to draft James Pearce Jr. with No. 11 pick - Source: Getty

James Pearce Jr. is regarded as one of the finest defensive ends in this year's NFL draft. The Tennessee star is tipped as an early first-round pick and former Dallas Cowboys guard Brian Baldinger has urged the San Francisco 49ers to draft the defensive lineman.

On Monday, Baldinger appeared on "95.7 The Game" and waxed lyrical on Pearce.

"I think the Niners should consider James Pearce Jr. with the 11th pick, Baldinger said. "I mean, he's 6-5 and a quarter, he's 245 pounds. He ran a blistering 4.47 at the Indianapolis Combine. And when you watch him, he's got speed off the edge. Then he's got suddenness, though, too. He can make you miss in space. He can stand up, he can go in a four-point stance.
"But the thing that he has, he can consistently collapse a pocket. His speed to power, where he takes guys like OT Kadyn Proctor, that weigh 100 pounds more than him at Alabama, and walk him right back into the quarterback's lap."

The 49ers lost some key players this offseason, but have a reported 11 picks in this year's draft. Since San Francisco still has several offensive weapons, the team might look to strengthen its defense in the draft.

The 49ers' defensive line came under some scrutiny last season when the team finished last in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

James Pearce Jr. was among the best Tennessee players during the 2024 season

Tennessee DE James Pearce Jr. - Source: Imagn
Tennessee DE James Pearce Jr. - Source: Imagn

Pearce had an excellent final year at Tennessee, earning a second consecutive First-Team All-SEC selection. He racked up 38 tackles (25 solo), 7.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble across 11 games.

Pearce also impressed with his athleticism during Tennessee's pro day, doing a 31-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

Now, it will be interesting to see where Pearce lands in the NFL, with several teams monitoring him heading into the draft.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
