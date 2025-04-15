"He can consistently collapse a pocket" - Ex-Cowboys G urges 49ers to draft James Pearce Jr. with No. 11 pick

James Pearce Jr. is regarded as one of the finest defensive ends in this year's NFL draft. The Tennessee star is tipped as an early first-round pick and former Dallas Cowboys guard Brian Baldinger has urged the San Francisco 49ers to draft the defensive lineman.

On Monday, Baldinger appeared on "95.7 The Game" and waxed lyrical on Pearce.

"I think the Niners should consider James Pearce Jr. with the 11th pick, Baldinger said. "I mean, he's 6-5 and a quarter, he's 245 pounds. He ran a blistering 4.47 at the Indianapolis Combine. And when you watch him, he's got speed off the edge. Then he's got suddenness, though, too. He can make you miss in space. He can stand up, he can go in a four-point stance.

"But the thing that he has, he can consistently collapse a pocket. His speed to power, where he takes guys like OT Kadyn Proctor, that weigh 100 pounds more than him at Alabama, and walk him right back into the quarterback's lap."

The 49ers lost some key players this offseason, but have a reported 11 picks in this year's draft. Since San Francisco still has several offensive weapons, the team might look to strengthen its defense in the draft.

The 49ers' defensive line came under some scrutiny last season when the team finished last in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

James Pearce Jr. was among the best Tennessee players during the 2024 season

Tennessee DE James Pearce Jr. - Source: Imagn

Pearce had an excellent final year at Tennessee, earning a second consecutive First-Team All-SEC selection. He racked up 38 tackles (25 solo), 7.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble across 11 games.

Pearce also impressed with his athleticism during Tennessee's pro day, doing a 31-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

Now, it will be interesting to see where Pearce lands in the NFL, with several teams monitoring him heading into the draft.

