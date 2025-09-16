“He can’t get anything”: Ex-Bucs HC ridicules Tom Brady spying for Raiders rumor over dual role as Fox's color commentator

Tom Brady's former coach, Bruce Arians, responded to the rumors that the retired quarterback could be getting privileged information from production meetings as part of his job as a Fox Sports color commentator. Brady, whose partnership in the Las Vegas Raiders was approved in October, was seen sitting in the coaches' booth and wearing a headset as the team lost 20-9 to the LA Chargers on Monday night.Brady's role with the Raiders and on Fox raised many questions as soon as his partnership was approved. The league allowed him to take part in production meetings a couple of weeks ago, but controversy has followed the seven-time Super Bowl champion again two weeks into the season.After being spotted in the Raiders' coaching booth, many wondered if that meant a conflict of interest for the league. Arians joined &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Tuesday, where the former Indianapolis Colts punter asked him how plausible it was for Tom Brady to get crucial information from opposing teams during production meetings.&quot;No, terrible. Can't get anything,&quot; Arians responded. &quot;I don't think anybody gets anything out of these meetings, not just Tom Brady. I did those things for how many years. I would tell the truth sometimes 'cause I knew they thought I'm lying.&quot;Arians didn't take this issue too seriously, as he even said meeting productions were a waste of time and he'd rather be on the golf course than talking about injuries and who will and won't be on the gameday roster.NFL says Tom Brady didn't break any rules during Raiders- Chargers game The NFL issued a statement to clarify that Tom Brady didn't do anything outside of the rules during his visit to the Raiders' coaching booth. He or any other owner wasn't prohibited from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game.&quot;There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game,&quot; the league said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. &quot;Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner. All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System.&quot;It remains to be seen if anything else Brady does gets him in trouble or has fans talking again.