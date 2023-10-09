“He can’t get away from his kids!”: Shannon Sharpe butchers Russell Wilson’s $245,000,000 credentials after Broncos’ Week 5 loss

Shannon Sharpe doesn't think Russell Wilson will be a starting quarterback in the NFL for too long.

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos last season, and many expected that to help turn around the franchise's fortunes. However, he struggled mightily in his first season, and to begin the 2023 season, Wilson has struggled again.

The Broncos are 1-4, and following Denver's loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, Sharpe took to his Nightcap podcast to blast Wilson:

"The Broncos lose again to the Jets. Sean Payton and Russ exchange words on the sideline. Is this marriage going to end? Just go ahead, and try and get Caleb Williams... He's not going to be in Denver after this year.

Sharpe added:

"What chance do the Broncos have? You are watching Russ play. Russ can't outrun me. He can't get away from his kids if his kids, his two and three-year-olds start chasing him, they catch him.

"Sean Payton coaches hard. Russ has never been coached like that. Three first-round picks, three second-round picks, a fifth-round pick. They gave him five years $245 million, Sean Payton, five years $100 million, and all of this to be 1-4? Somebody has to go."

The Denver Broncos do have their first-round pick this year, so perhaps the Broncos could try and tank and get Caleb Williams this season.

Exploring Russell Wilson's contract with the Broncos

Following Russell Wilson being traded to the Denver Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022, he ended up signing a new deal in September.

Just before the season started, Wilson signed a five-year $245 million, which makes him through the 2028 NFL season, while the deal includes $165 million guaranteed.

Wilson already had two years left in his original deal, which meant the extension would keep him in Denver for seven seasons. According to Spotrac, though, the Broncos could get out of Russell Wilson's deal in 2026.

Denver could release him which would result in a $31,200,000 cap hit but would allow the Broncos to look elsewhere at quarterback. This season, Wilson is 109-for-163 for 1,210 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.