"He can do things that Tom Brady can only dream of" - Patrick Mahomes is levels above Bucs QB, claims Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe, during FS1's Undisputed with Skip and Shannon on Thursday morning, heaped massive praise on Patrick Mahomes while slighting Tom Brady in a serious way.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to square off on October 2 in Tampa — a surprise considering the devastation from Hurricane Ian along the west coast of Florida — all eyes are on the Super Bowl LV rematch.

Sharpe's eyes were on putting down NFL QB GOAT to boost up the game's current wunderkind. The latter has proven capable of leading his team to a Super Bowl victory in his second full season in charge of the Chiefs.

The Undisputed host said the following on September 29:

"Patrick Mahomes? I don't really think it's close at this current time. Mahomes is the most talented quarterback in the league and he can just do things that Brady can only dream of. And even if he dream, he would wake up. I'm like, 'Man, I can't do that now'.

"I need to apologize to Patrick Mahomes. It's Brady just doesn't look right. Currently, three games into the season, he's highly agitated all the time. He's frustrated all the time. Every down a dropped pass or missed assignment. He's yelling and screaming. He's throwing tablets even more.

"So I can see, you know, late in the season. Come on, guys, we got to get it right."

Sharpe added:

"And so for me, and if you look at Tom, where he was last year and where he is this year, completion percentage is down, yards per game is down, yards per attempt is a down.

"He's only throwing for 224 yards a game, that's 88 yards down from where it was last year. Mahomes is fourth in QB and Brady is 17th QB this year. Brady's QBR this year is 48, that's below average, zero between zero and 150 an average, he under there. Mahomes' eight touchdowns, one interception, Brady three touchdowns, one interception."

Patrick Mahomes on why Tom Brady hasn't retired

Patrick Mahomes has great respect for his quarterbacking peer Tom Brady. He also has an understanding of why Brady is still playing at the tender age of 45, as he relayed it to Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk:

“You see what Tom is — he’s still playing at a very high level. I think that’s why it’s hard for him to kind of give it up — when you’re playing at a high level you don’t want to leave it. For me, I’m going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible and as long as they’ll let me play and I can play at a high level, I’ll be out there.”

At this point, Brady's love for the game has gotten so strong that he's putting his marriage on the line to not let go. Rest assured, Brittany Matthews won't let Patrick Mahomes agree with that aspect of Brady's commitment to the game.

