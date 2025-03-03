“He can do whatever he wants” - Former NFL QB compares Travis Hunter to Randy Moss, Tyreek Hill at WR position

The most versatile player in this year’s NFL draft could have his way with opposing NFL defenses when he enters the league. On Monday’s episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Dan Orlovsky said that Travis Hunter, who played wide receiver and cornerback in college, is impossible to cover on the offensive side.

"I want to be respectful here," Orlovsky said. "I think he can do whatever he wants."

The former NFL quarterback added that Hunter has a skillset reminiscent of some of the greatest receivers the league has ever seen.

"He looks like the guy that played in Minnesota for a long time, years ago," Orlovsky said. "Sometimes when he gets the ball in his hands, Travis Hunter looks like Randy Moss with the ball in his hands. Sometimes he looks like Tyreek Hill."

The debate on Hunter is what position he’d be best suited for, with many worried he’d get burned out if he featured at cornerback and wide receiver as often as he did in college.

For Orlovsky, the choice is obvious.

"His wide receiver skill and talent," Orlovsky said. "It would be an easy decision for me. Dude, you’re playing wideout."

Hunter is projected to be taken in the top 10 of April's draft with CBS predicting the New England Patriots take him at fourth overall.

Travis Hunter’s 2024 accolades

While Travis Hunter’s talents are undeniable and will likely see him taken early in April’s draft, an NFL coach could have difficulty where to place him as he’s as good at the wide receiver position as he is a cornerback.

Last season, he was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year with four interceptions and a career-high 11 passes defended, along with 21 solo tackles. Hunter won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Lott Trophy for defensive player of the year.

He also won the Fred Bilentnikoff Award for best wide receiver, making 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. Hunter's versatility earned him the Heisman Trophy in 2024, a unanimous all-American and Sporting News and the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year.

Hunter is only the second player from Colorado to capture the coveted Heisman Trophy after Rashaan Salaam in 1994, and also the second defensive player to win the award after Charles Woodson in 1997.

