"He should have this challenge with another team" - NFL fans react to Browns asking Myles Garrett to become a real leader 

The Cleveland Browns are challenging defensive end Myles Garrett to become a "real leader" in the locker room. Garrett just signed a four-year, $160 million extension with Cleveland.

This came after Garrett aggressively pursued a trade after openly expressing being unsatisfied with the Browns organization and the outlook on their ability to win now. However, after signing his new deal, which featured $123.5 million guaranteed and an average salary of $40 million per year, Garrett seems content to stick around.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told the media on Monday that the franchise is asking Garrett to step up in the wake of his new contract.

“What we’ve challenged Myles on is, by his practice habits, by his actions, etcetera, to become a real leader of the team,” Haslam said. “And he has said he’d do that and we’re hopeful that he will be.”

Fans took to Reddit to offer their reactions to Haslam's recent comments. Check out what they had to say here.

"He should have this challenge with another team," a fan said.

"Myles. Ascend and become the true Adult this team has always needed," another fan wrote.

"pretty cool to pay him "highest paid non-QB, ever"-type money and then hope he kind of maybe settles into being a leader (or whatever) for the team he held hostage for a few weeks," wrote another.

"Oh boy here we go," another fan noted.

"I don’t know what this team is doing. In the words of Logan Roy, you are not serious people," said another.

Jimmy Haslam hails 'Hall of Famer' Myles Garrett

Amid his challenge for Garrett to become a bigger leader, Jimmy Haslam still praised Myles Garrett, who the Browns owner claims is headed to Canton.

"What we know we have in Myles is a Hall of Famer. ... He's probably got five or six really good years in him and is a dominant player who coaches have to game plan for, and we value that. We want him to stay here and retire with us," Haslam said.

Haslam also said the Browns did not really entertain the thought of trading the former No. 1 overall pick.

Myles Garrett is coming off another outstanding season in Cleveland. He recorded 14 sacks, the fourth straight season he's had 14 or more sacks. He also set a new career-high with 22 tackles for loss.

