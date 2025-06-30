  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “He chose the wrong people”: NFL fans react as Arch Manning reveals 2 QBs he's studying to prepare for 2025 season

“He chose the wrong people”: NFL fans react as Arch Manning reveals 2 QBs he's studying to prepare for 2025 season

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jun 30, 2025 14:17 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning is being labeled as the next generational quarterback to enter the National Football League. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as the grandson of Archie Manning, the Texas Longhorns QB Arch is an extremely talented prospect who may become the next star QB in the league.

Ad

On June 28, NBC NFL analyst Michael David Smith revealed in an article that Manning had been watching a lot of tape from the college football careers of Buffalo Bills MVP Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow.

The article in full can be found using the following link.

"I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys. ... They’re dogs. I’ve watched some of their college film. They’re just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch," Manning said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how Manning should be looking at the film of other superstar players and not Josh Allen or Joe Burrow.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, some NFL fans debated whether Allen and Burrow were good players for Manning to study. Others outlined how Manning has all the skills and talents to succeed in the NFL in the future.

"Why those two? He doesn't have any where near the skill set they have to be able to play the style they play!" one fan wrote.
"Good. Study Allen’s mobility, mahomes improvisation, and burrow’s throwing motion Arch manning has the potential to be every bit as good as his uncle’s." one fan wrote.
Ad
"Arch Manning has delved into high-level football theory while banking NIL monies for years. It's time for real-world applied next level QB application before the world & it will be fun to watch." one fan wrote.

Arch Manning's college football career to this point

Although he is already being projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft and the next big thing in the league, Manning has not played too much meaningful college football during his career to this point.

Ad

Although he was behind QB Quinn Ewers on the Texas Longhorns depth chart in 2024, Manning was effective when he was given the chance to play and start. Manning had 939 passing yards, 13 total touchdowns, and only two interceptions for the Longhorns in limited game time last year.

Heading into 2025, Manning is expected to be the full-time starter of the iconic Texas program, something that clearly has football fans excited and talking.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications