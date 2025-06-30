“He chose the wrong people”: NFL fans react as Arch Manning reveals 2 QBs he's studying to prepare for 2025 season

Arch Manning is being labeled as the next generational quarterback to enter the National Football League. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as the grandson of Archie Manning, the Texas Longhorns QB Arch is an extremely talented prospect who may become the next star QB in the league.

On June 28, NBC NFL analyst Michael David Smith revealed in an article that Manning had been watching a lot of tape from the college football careers of Buffalo Bills MVP Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow.

"I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys. ... They’re dogs. I’ve watched some of their college film. They’re just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch," Manning said.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how Manning should be looking at the film of other superstar players and not Josh Allen or Joe Burrow.

Abdo @abdom__ LINK lol not Lamar. He chose the wrong people

T.M.W. @tmwphilly LINK Might consider studying Jalen Hurts if he actually wants to win something…

Jalen Royalty @jalen_royalty LINK "Rude" one fan wrote alongside a photo of Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, some NFL fans debated whether Allen and Burrow were good players for Manning to study. Others outlined how Manning has all the skills and talents to succeed in the NFL in the future.

"Why those two? He doesn't have any where near the skill set they have to be able to play the style they play!" one fan wrote.

"Good. Study Allen’s mobility, mahomes improvisation, and burrow’s throwing motion Arch manning has the potential to be every bit as good as his uncle’s." one fan wrote.

"Arch Manning has delved into high-level football theory while banking NIL monies for years. It's time for real-world applied next level QB application before the world & it will be fun to watch." one fan wrote.

Arch Manning's college football career to this point

Although he is already being projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft and the next big thing in the league, Manning has not played too much meaningful college football during his career to this point.

Although he was behind QB Quinn Ewers on the Texas Longhorns depth chart in 2024, Manning was effective when he was given the chance to play and start. Manning had 939 passing yards, 13 total touchdowns, and only two interceptions for the Longhorns in limited game time last year.

Heading into 2025, Manning is expected to be the full-time starter of the iconic Texas program, something that clearly has football fans excited and talking.

