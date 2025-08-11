"He didn't come to me" - Tony Grossi sets record straight on Shedeur Sanders calling out Browns reporter over constant criticism

Shedeur Sanders had a strong preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns, leading his team to a dominant 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. However, after the game, the quarterback appeared to confront Browns reporter Tony Grossi in a video that went viral on social media. It seemed as if Sanders had accused Grossi of always criticizing him, but the brief interaction ended with both sharing a few laughs.On Monday, Grossi revealed what happened between him and Sanders during a call with &quot;ESPN Cleveland.&quot;&quot;I initiated the conversation (with Sanders) after he got off the podium and was walking to the locker room,&quot; Grossi said. &quot;I was behind him, and I called his name to stop by. I wanted to ask him one more question. So, he didn't come directly to me, I actually came to him first.&quot;We're both laughing at the end,&quot; Grossi said. &quot;Now somebody asked me what did I say to make him laugh, and to be honest, I'm trying to recollect that. I know, he started saying, ‘Why do you hate me?’ and my response to him was, 'Listen, I do say positive things. I've written positive things about you.' And I said, 'Listen, this is your big night. I mean, congrats. You had a big night.' So I don't know what precipitated the laughter. I can't recall. But that's where it ended.&quot;Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his Browns' preseason debut against the Panthers. The QB also rushed for 19 yards on four carries.Despite the criticism that Sanders has faced in the past few months, the rookie showed that he can deliver on the big stage.Browns HC Kevin Stefanski still undecided on Shedeur Sanders as starting QB for preseason game vs. EaglesNFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: ImagnOn Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked whether Shedeur Sanders would start against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Browns' second preseason game on Saturday.However, Stefanski said that Sanders is “not there yet,” suggesting that the Browns have yet to decide on their starting QB for the game against Philly.Apart from Sanders, the Browns have the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel as well in their quarterback room. They also have Deshaun Watson, but it might be a while before the returns from his Achilles injury.