  "He didn't come to me" - Tony Grossi sets record straight on Shedeur Sanders calling out Browns reporter over constant criticism

"He didn't come to me" - Tony Grossi sets record straight on Shedeur Sanders calling out Browns reporter over constant criticism

By Arnold
Modified Aug 11, 2025 17:15 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
Tony Grossi sets record straight on Shedeur Sanders calling out Browns reporter over constant criticism - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders had a strong preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns, leading his team to a dominant 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. However, after the game, the quarterback appeared to confront Browns reporter Tony Grossi in a video that went viral on social media. It seemed as if Sanders had accused Grossi of always criticizing him, but the brief interaction ended with both sharing a few laughs.

On Monday, Grossi revealed what happened between him and Sanders during a call with "ESPN Cleveland."

"I initiated the conversation (with Sanders) after he got off the podium and was walking to the locker room," Grossi said. "I was behind him, and I called his name to stop by. I wanted to ask him one more question. So, he didn't come directly to me, I actually came to him first.
also-read-trending Trending
"We're both laughing at the end," Grossi said. "Now somebody asked me what did I say to make him laugh, and to be honest, I'm trying to recollect that. I know, he started saying, ‘Why do you hate me?’ and my response to him was, 'Listen, I do say positive things. I've written positive things about you.' And I said, 'Listen, this is your big night. I mean, congrats. You had a big night.' So I don't know what precipitated the laughter. I can't recall. But that's where it ended."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his Browns' preseason debut against the Panthers. The QB also rushed for 19 yards on four carries.

Despite the criticism that Sanders has faced in the past few months, the rookie showed that he can deliver on the big stage.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski still undecided on Shedeur Sanders as starting QB for preseason game vs. Eagles

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked whether Shedeur Sanders would start against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Browns' second preseason game on Saturday.

However, Stefanski said that Sanders is “not there yet,” suggesting that the Browns have yet to decide on their starting QB for the game against Philly.

Apart from Sanders, the Browns have the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel as well in their quarterback room. They also have Deshaun Watson, but it might be a while before the returns from his Achilles injury.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

