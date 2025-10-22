“He is a complete fraud”: NFL fans slam Mike Tomlin for "staying in his lane" as Steelers HC shrugs off concerns about Acrisure Stadium surface

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had a rather unusual response when asked if he had concerns about Acrisure Stadium's playing surface. Tomlin appeared to shrug off the concerns about the ground on Tuesday.

"I'm not a grass expert," Tomlin said. "I haven't cut my own grass in a long, long time. I'm gonna stay in my lane. I don't even know who cuts my grass."

When fans on social media caught wind of Tomlin's comments, they slammed the Steelers coach.

"He is a complete fraud. A charlatan to be exact!" one tweeted.

STLRS🇺🇸 @STLRS @bepryor He is a complete fraud. A charlatan to be exact!

"So he apparently hasn’t complained to ownership about the field that is the laughing stock of the NFL and ended the season of his best special team player?" another added.

"That is the problem with the Steelers apathy - Tomlin knows exactly how bad that field is," a third commented.

Here are a few more similar reactions.

"His lane is mediocrity," one wrote.

"Pretty sad that he doesn't care to know his landscaper," a fan commented.

"He's not a defensive expert either," a user tweeted.

When the Cleveland Browns visited Acrisure Stadium to face the Steelers in Week 6, the brutal playing surface became a big talking point. Even players from both teams pointed out the issues with the surface.

According to reports, the Steelers have already replaced the field turf for their Week 8 game.

Mike Tomlin's Steelers will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin - Source: Imagn

Mike Tomlin's Steelers (4-2) will host the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) on Sunday night for their Week 8 clash. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Packers have lost just one game this season, which came in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will be aiming to bounce back from their 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

