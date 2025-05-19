Travis Hunter took a step back from the spotlight after the 2025 draft. The two-way superstar is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he has been present at the start of OTAs on Monday, with the team starting a new phase of the 2025 offseason.

Ad

The excitement to watch Hunter play is clear. He's a rare kind of star, and he's expected to continue playing on both sides of the ball in Jacksonville. Now that the preparation for the season has officially begun, he'll have four months before his first NFL game.

Speaking with reporters after the first OTA practice, head coach Liam Coen highlighted how Hunter is returning to "football shape", but also noted how smart he is and how much he's working hard:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think so far so good. He had a couple of missed assignments today that he knew right away. He came off the grass and took accountability for them. The one thing you notice is for a guy that hasn’t played a ton of football, been out conditioning for maybe the last two months because he was out on a bit of a tour, the guy can run forever. He just kind of goes, runs a route, runs back. You can tell he’s in football shape. He’s done a nice job. Travis has worked hard at getting this stuff right.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nick Wright says it's unlikely that Travis Hunter will be the "face of the league"

Although the two-way star has rare qualities that made him the second overall pick in the draft, sports analyst Nick Wright still doesn't think that he'll attract as much media as quarterbacks:

“When's the last time the NFL had someone in the face of the league conversation that wasn't a quarterback?" Wright asked on "First Things First." "Because I think he'sogot a shot at it, and I understand [the] Jacksonville part hurts him, because as much as I love Duuuval, I understand they're not a major market.”

Hunter, considered the number one prospect in the 2025 draft by many analysts, including Mel Kiper from ESPN, ended as the second overall pick. The Tennessee Titans, with the first overall pick, decided to take quarterback Cam Ward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.