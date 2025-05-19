Travis Hunter took a step back from the spotlight after the 2025 draft. The two-way superstar is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he has been present at the start of OTAs on Monday, with the team starting a new phase of the 2025 offseason.
The excitement to watch Hunter play is clear. He's a rare kind of star, and he's expected to continue playing on both sides of the ball in Jacksonville. Now that the preparation for the season has officially begun, he'll have four months before his first NFL game.
Speaking with reporters after the first OTA practice, head coach Liam Coen highlighted how Hunter is returning to "football shape", but also noted how smart he is and how much he's working hard:
“I think so far so good. He had a couple of missed assignments today that he knew right away. He came off the grass and took accountability for them. The one thing you notice is for a guy that hasn’t played a ton of football, been out conditioning for maybe the last two months because he was out on a bit of a tour, the guy can run forever. He just kind of goes, runs a route, runs back. You can tell he’s in football shape. He’s done a nice job. Travis has worked hard at getting this stuff right.”
Nick Wright says it's unlikely that Travis Hunter will be the "face of the league"
Although the two-way star has rare qualities that made him the second overall pick in the draft, sports analyst Nick Wright still doesn't think that he'll attract as much media as quarterbacks:
“When's the last time the NFL had someone in the face of the league conversation that wasn't a quarterback?" Wright asked on "First Things First." "Because I think he'sogot a shot at it, and I understand [the] Jacksonville part hurts him, because as much as I love Duuuval, I understand they're not a major market.”
Hunter, considered the number one prospect in the 2025 draft by many analysts, including Mel Kiper from ESPN, ended as the second overall pick. The Tennessee Titans, with the first overall pick, decided to take quarterback Cam Ward.
