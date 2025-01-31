"He'd be so mad": 2x Super Bowl-winning coach reveals how Mike Vrabel riled up Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia recently shared stories about Mike Vrabel's ability to push Tom Brady past his breaking point.

Patricia's tenure with the Patriots included multiple championship runs. Speaking on Julian Edelman's "Games with Names" show on Friday, he revealed how veteran defenders would intentionally get under Brady's skin during practice sessions.

"My old heads back in the day, (Mike) Vrabel, (Tedy) Bruschi, like those guys, they would go play show team just to play show team because they were bored, and they'd go out and play safety and Tom would get all mad," Patricia said.

These practice matchups frequently ended with Brady losing his cool. Patricia vividly described the aftermath.

"But when you would hear the helmet go flying, and it would be a yard sale, earpiece, mouthpiece, Oh, they got him, he'd be so mad," Patricia said.

Tom Brady and Vrabel's championship bond

NFL: New England Patriots Mike Vrabel Press Conference - Source: Imagn

The Tom Brady-Mike Vrabel connection had taken center stage again in 2025. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Jan. 12 that Vrabel declined potential interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, where Brady is a minority owner.

"The most rumored landing spot for Mike Vrabel for months was with the Las Vegas Raiders considering they have his old friend and teammate, Tom Brady, there as the minority owner," Pelissero said. Instead, Vrabel made his intentions clear to Brady: "I'm gonna end up going back to New England."

Their relationship stems from eight successful seasons as Patriots teammates (2001-2008). During this stretch, they captured three Super Bowl titles. Vrabel's contributions to New England earned him a spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2023.

Before landing the New England coaching job on Jan. 12, Vrabel was interviewed by the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. However, his heart remained set on returning to the Patriots. The Raiders never formally requested an interview, knowing his preference.

Vrabel brings a strong coaching background to his new role. He compiled a 54-45 record as Tennessee Titans coach from 2018 to 2023, including a playoff appearance in 2019. His no-nonsense, hands-on approach perfectly matches New England's needs as it looks to rebuild its winning culture.

