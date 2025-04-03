"He'd rather completely crash and burn": Kay Adams calls out "mediocrity" in NFL while praising Rams GM Les Snead's rebuild approach

Several NFL teams are entering the 2025 season knowing they won't win many games. Instead, they are focused on building for the future and developing the young players on the roster.

Ad

The Los Angeles Rams could have been in that category had they traded quarterback Matthew Stafford, passed on free agents like Aaron Rodgers and undergone the process of having a down year with a rookie quarterback. Alternatively, they could have had an underwhelming campaign with a veteran to get a lucrative draft pick next year and select a signal-caller who could be the long-term starter under center.

However, the Rams did not go down that path. Instead, they brought back Stafford and plan on trying to embark on a deep playoff run despite knowing that their starting quarterback is on the decline. NFL host Kay Adams lauded general manager Les Snead for staying aggressive and not using the franchise's long-term future as an excuse to trade the veteran signal-caller. She said on the Up & Adams podcast:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Teams were knocking on the door for Matthew Stafford's services, of course they were. And as to the idea of chasing special, the sense that I get and got from Les Snead is that he'd rather completely crash and burn in an attempt to go for it rather than sort of accept the mediocrity that exists around the league in some places, and that's why I have truly grown to love the Rams approach. Do boldly what you do at all."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rams offseason signings: LA going all-in to try to win a Super Bowl

Handing Matthew Stafford a new contract and tying the remaining years of his career as an elite quarterback to the franchise wasn't the Rams' only big move this offseason.

They cut wide receiver Cooper Kupp after his underwhelming 2024 campaign and replaced him with former New York Jets star Davante Adams. LA handed him a two-year, $44 million contract, aligning his and Stafford's timelines. They also beefed up the defensive line with the addition of Poona Ford, who signed a three-year, $27.6 million with the team.

Ad

The Rams also showed they won't spare any expense to retain their homegrown stars by handing left tackle Alaric Jackson a three-year, $56.3 million contract extension. General manager Les Snead has identified a two to three-year championship window with Stafford under center.

However, once his time with the franchise is up, LA won't enter a rebuild and will seemingly continue to make moves to compete for the Super Bowl every year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.