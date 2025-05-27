"He dancing like Norbit”: NFL fans react to Travis Hunter’s awkward wedding dance with Leanna Lenee

Considered one of the most well-rounded players heading into the 2025 NFL draft, Travis Hunter is getting a different kind of attention on social media at the moment. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie recently got married, and his dancing afterward is capturing people’s attention.

“Dancing like Norbit,” @MilesisOfficial posted on X.

@MoaningPeyton on X wrote:

“He looks happy, has worked hard, and is achieving his dream. Be as corny as you want young blood.”

“You can see it in her face she knows she secured the bag, and his face is one of a giddy lover boy,” @AlwaysAtMe posted on X.

"Norbit" was a 2007 comedy film starring Eddie Murphy, which grossed over $100 million at the box office. Murphy plays numerous roles in the film, including the shy, nerdy Norbit, as well as his awkward dancing.

“He funny looking,” @Brahma91 exclaimed on X.

“She turned around so quick. 'Jumpscare,'” @1_un-known_ posted.

“I hope for his sake doesn’t turn up to be another RGIII,” @Bodhi_Draco wrote.

Robert Griffin III was a No. 2 pick and a former Heisman Trophy winner like Hunter, but he struggled in the NFL aside from one Pro Bowl appearance.

Hunter got married on Saturday to Leanna Lenee, with the two having been together since 2022, according to The New York Post. The Colorado product and Lenee were engaged in 2024.

The Jaguars traded up to the second spot in this year’s draft to acquire Hunter, giving away their first-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Cleveland Browns to get him.

Travis Hunter showing signs of improvement

While Travis Hunter was criticized for his struggles running routes offensively in training camp, it has been noted that the 2024 Unanimous All-American has grown significantly, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Sports Illustrated reported on Tuesday that he took several reps in seven-on-seven drills and was able to create separation with opposing cornerbacks with ease. Earlier this month, he stumbled while running routes in practice.

On Thursday, however, it was noted that he was much sharper in his routes, had strong hands and was able to get open often, three of the many traits that made him one of the best college football players in 2024.

The Jaguars begin preseason on Aug. 9, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

