"He is definitely 10 feet tall": George Kittle and Pat McAfee get their jokes off over Travis Kelce's height difference with Taylor Swift

Pat McAfee poked fun at how massive Travis Kelce appeared standing next to Taylor Swift during the couple’s public outing at the Stanley Cup Final. On Friday, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle leaned into the fun.

Ad

The moment came on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," where McAfee playfully exaggerated Kelce’s size. This was during a segment recapping Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

"I don't know if you know this. Travis Kelce is now 10 feet tall. Did you see that last night? ... Taylor was wearing huge heels. I mean, those things in Travis's head was hitting off the roof. This dude might have grown this offseason. He might be 10 feet tall. Because Taylor is very tall," McAfee said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

George Kittle responded: "He is definitely 10 feet tall."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kelce and Swift drew plenty of camera time during their appearance in Sunrise, Florida, where the Oilers took a 5-4 overtime win to even the series on Thursday. Kelce officially stands at 6-foot-5 and Swift at 5-foot-10,

George Kittle suggests adding growth training to his TE University's football curriculum

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

George Kittle used the moment to plug his Tight End University. While the program focuses on route-running, blocking and technique, Kittle jokingly lamented the absence of a growth module for veterans like himself.

Ad

"He is definitely 10 feet tall... He teaches us that, but he hasn't taught us at Tight End Uni how to grow in your 30s. Hopefully that's a topic this year," Kittle said.

Swift’s appearance at the game marked more than just a date night. After wrapping her record-smashing Eras Tour in late 2024, Swift is enjoying her first NFL offseason alongside Kelce without the strain of a global tour.

A source recently told People that the singer’s open schedule this fall allows her to support Kelce more consistently than in past seasons. She often had to fly between tour stops just to make appearances at his games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.