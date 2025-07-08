"He is a demonstrably flawed player": Nick Wright calls Tua Tagovailoa overrated after QB's rank in NFL Top 100 

A lot can change in a year when you play in the NFL, and that has been the case for Tua Tagovialoa heading into this season. The Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback, who led the league in completion percentage in 2024 (72.9), has seen his stock plummet dramatically in the eyes of some pundits.

As the leader in passing yards in 2023 (4,624),Tagovialoa was ranked the 36th best player on the NFL’s top 100 list heading into the 2024 campaign. But this year he has dropped to #91.

However, NFL analyst Nick Wright said on Tuesday’s episode of “First Things First” that even putting the 27-year-old at #91 is an overestimation.

“Unless there’s going to be 15 or 16 quarterbacks in the top 90, then this is too high,” Wight said.

“Tua is a demonstrably flawed player,” he added.

Tagovialoa is the first and only quarterback to be revealed on the top 100 list thus far. The disclosed list has only 10 names from the bottom of the pool. But Wright thinks there are not enough QB spots left in the rest of the 90 undisclosed players' list to accomodate every signal-caller in the NFL better than Tagovialoa.

“Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Matt Stafford, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, C.J. Stroud, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Jordan Love, Dak Prescott,” Wright listed the QBs better than the Dolphins star in the NFL.

Last season, Tagovialoa played just 11 games for Miami, going 6-5 with 19 touchdown passes, 10 fewer than the prior campaign. He tossed just seven interceptions when healthy in 2024, which was seven fewer than he had thrown in the 2023 regular season.

Tagovialoa may be on the trade block

Tagovialoa has suffered his share of concussions and injuries since entering the NFL. His lack of consistency may signal his exit from Miami very soon. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin proposed a blockbuster trade for the Dolphin involving four NFL teams.

In the hypothetical scenario, Tagovialoa would join the New Orleans Saints, the Dolphins would acquire QB Brock Purdy from the San Francisco 49ers, and San Fran would get Kirk Cousins, the Dolphins' second-round pick next year and the Saints' third-rounder in 2026. Rounding up the trade would be the Atlanta Falcons, who would get center Matt Hennessy from the Niners along with New Orleans’ fifth-round choice in 2026.

That would be a rather sudden change in confidence, however, for the Niners and Dolphins to pull off that trade. San Fran extended Purdy’s contract this off-season for five years and $265 million, while Tagovialoa signed a four-year extension to remain in South Beach for $212.4 million.

