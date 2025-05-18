“He deserves that curse”: NFL fans react to Saquon Barkley Madden 26 cover rumors

On Sunday, the popular football X account '@_MLFootball' asked the question whether Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley should be on the cover of the Madden 26 video game this year.

The past five editions of the game have seen San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, John Madden, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and then Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson feature on the cover.

"DOES #EAGLES RUNNING BACK SAQUON BARKLEY DESERVE TO BE THE COVER OF MADDEN 26…?" the post questioned.

In response, some NFL fans made clear that they wanted to see Barkley on the cover after his amazing first season in Philadelphia.

"Sure, he had a great season. No issue with it." one fan wrote.

"Absolutely!" one fan said.

"Yes, doesn’t deserve the curse though." one fan wrote in reference to the ongoing Madden curse conspiracy theory.

Meanwhile, some non-Eagles fans outlined how they wanted to see Barkley on the cover.

"He deserves that [Madden] curse, yes." one New York Giants fan wrote.

"Eagles fans don't want him on the cover." one fan added.

"No thank you! 🦅." one Philadelphia Eagles fan stated.

Is there a Madden cover athlete curse?

As is evident from the majority of the comments, there is a strong fan belief that some form of injury or disappointing season follows being announced as the Madden cover athlete that year.

Let's take a look at the last five Madden cover athletes to see what happened in their next season:

2024 - San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey missed almost all of the 2024 season due to Achilles Tendinitis and a PCL sprain. He only featured in four games last campaign for the 49ers.

2023 - Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen had a solid season overall and his team made it to the divisonal round of the playoffs. However, he did have the highest interception total of his career in 2023.

2022 - John Madden

N/A

2021 - Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and then Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Mahomes and Brady both had great seasons in 2021, with Mahomes having 39 total touchdowns and Brady passing for over 5,300 yards.

2020 - Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson had a great season with over 1,000 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, in addition to a strong passing campaign as well for the Ravens.

