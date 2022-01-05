"He deserves that" - Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers farewell

Aaron Rodgers was back on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday for his weekly appearance and got to talking about Monday's biggest story. That was the farewell Ben Roethlisberger got as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns.

During this heartfelt farewell, Roethlisberger had tears in his eyes, and Rodgers gave the NFL quarterback perspective on witnessing that moment.

"You know me. Of course, you think about those things when you're me. I think that's a part of the perspective and nostalgic appreciation for being at the same spot for 17 years. Ben and Eli were drafted one year before me, and those guys were one organization guys. Super rare in professional sports, and there's a lot to be said for that."

It is almost hard to believe that Roethlisberger only came out one year before Rodgers. That speaks to just how special Rodgers' current run is with the Green Bay Packers. While he decides his future, he could only offer up praise for Roethlisberger.

"I just felt a lot of gratitude for being able to be compete against Ben. And I was thinking about how special that was for him."

The city of Pittsburgh showed up and offered a proper farewell. That was the right thing to do after the two Super Bowls Roethlisberger delivered to the city. He, also, dedicated a large portion of his life to bringing joy to the city. Rodgers made it clear that his counterpart deserved all the praise.

"I think, to get the fanfare and respect like Ben did at Heinz Field last night, was awesome. He deserves that. He's given 18 years of his life to Pittsburgh. Nearly half of his life, he's lived in Pittsburgh and played for the Steelers."

Does Aaron Rodgers want a farewell tour like Ben Roethlisberger's?

Rodgers is 38 years old and could always decide to retire soon, instead of forcing a trade out of Green Bay, yet he made it clear he is not up for such a sendoff.

"A farewell, I just think that, you know, that's worked for some guys. It's great and cool and I respect that, but that's not something that that I want."

Rodgers is opting for a more casual goodbye, and that could come in the form of him splitting with the Packers this offseason. But one should not be ruled out entirely because it's possible he could stick around and finish his career in Green Bay.

If that happens, then a farewell game is going to happen eventually, whether he wants one or not.

