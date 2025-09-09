"He didn’t need the money": Erin Andrews reveals Tom Brady's actual reason for signing $375,000,000 FOX deal

Tom Brady had an extremely successful career in the NFL and will likely go down as one of, if not the, best player to ever play in the league. Now retired, Brady is following the path of numerous other players and has turned to the broadcast booth.

Brady is part of the Fox Sports crew for this season, where he has signed a 10 year $375 million contract with the broadcaster.

Fellow Fox Sports colleague Erin Andrews explained why the seven time Super Bowl champion entered the world of broadcasting in an exclusive interview given to US Magazine.

"He (Tom Brady) walked into our broadcast booth, never having done it before. I was so proud of him because he didn’t need to do this. He didn’t need the fame, he didn’t need the money, he didn’t need any of it. But he loves the game that much. He wanted to be a part of this. I thought he got better, and he got better fast. I thought his improvement was amazing.”

According to Andrews, Brady is going this not for money but for the "love of the sport. "

Brady was in the broadcast booth last weekend for the New York Giants defeat to the Washington Commanders.

His commentary on this game has had mixed reviews, with numerous mistakes made with Brady talking over his broadcast colleague Kevin Burkhardt throughout.

Fans have not taken to Brady in the booth either. They find him annoying to listen to and think that Brady should have not replaced Greg Olson, the former broadcast partner of Burkhardt.

Fox is hoping that Tom Brady has the same impact on their broadcasts that fellow quarterback Tony Romo has had for CBS. While Brady is still new to broadcasting and errors are to be expected, he is a long way off the calibre of Romo.

The controversy surrounding Tom Brady's commentary role

Brady's commentary role also brings a healthy dose of controversy. This is due to his 10% ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, which creates a conflict of interest for his commentary role, for which he is expected to remain neutral.

Brady is banned from making comment on certain issues in relation to officiating and is banned from visiting teams practice facilities.

However, in a controversial decision made by Fox last week, Brady is allowed to attend production meetings while speakings with players and coaches.

The controversy surrounds what Brady could do with any information a coach gives him.

As a part owner of the Raiders, he could give the information to the Raiders' coaching staff which could give the team a unfair advantage over their rivals.

This is a situation that all parties involved will want to avoid and currently a incident like this has not happened.

