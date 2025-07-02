"He doesn’t look like an athlete at all": NFL fans react to Browns rookie Mason Graham's viral training session with 'sack sensei'

NFL fans have some mixed reactions to Cleveland Browns' rookie Mason Graham after his training sessions went viral.

Graham was selected fifth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. Graham will be a star pass rusher, but ahead of the season, a video went viral of him putting in work.

After the video went viral, NFL fans had some mixed reactions to it.

"He doesn’t look like an athlete at all," a fan wrote.

"Scary? Dude looks like the beer league MVP," a fan added.

Graham does look bigger, and although he's a defensive lineman, NFL fans don't understand what the Browns saw in him.

"Lmao doesn't look super big and doesn't look quick at all for his size . Tf were the browns looking at ???," a fan wrote.

"I know he looks fat now, but he’s actually a beast," a fan added.

Some Browns fans, however, are expecting Graham to have a ton of success in the NFL.

"All of the guys busting on him are going to feel really stupid after a few games," a fan wrote.

"They ask these guys to put on weight quickly. Don’t let a gut fool you," a fan added.

Graham was a star pass rusher for the Michigan Wolverines. Last season at Michigan, he had 46 tackles, 1 pass defense, and 3.5 sacks.

Browns' coach heaps praise on Mason Graham

After attending rookie minicamp and OTAs, the Cleveland Browns are excited to see Mason Graham play in games.

Graham had a stellar camp, which blew away the Browns' coaches. Cleveland's defensive line coach, Jacques Cesaire, had a ton of praise for Graham and expects him to have a very successful NFL career.

"I love Mason," Cesaire said, via NFL.com. "The thing I love about Mason, I think everybody heard he ate a little bit too much and he threw up that first day. But what a lot of people are not talking about is that the kid finished. He went back out there, puke and all, and finished the rep.

"But here's a kid that every day he got better. Every day he came out here, he's running to the ball as fast as he could. You see his rush game developing, you see him launching with hands. It's going to be hard obviously coming from a read scheme, going to an attack scheme. But he's done a really good job and he's great in the room, extremely smart individual, hardworking. So I can't wait to see him come out and play."

Graham joins the Browns' defensive line that features Myles Garrett, Maleik Collins, and Isaiah McGuire.

Cleveland will open its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

