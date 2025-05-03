“He doesn’t really want to play” - Ex-Cowboys OL blasts Aaron Rodgers for dragging out Steelers decision

Aaron Rodgers' extended deliberation on whether to sign a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers signals that he is not interested in playing football. This statement was made by ex-NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker.

Tucker's assertion comes as the Steelers are reportedly holding out for the 41-year-old quarterback to make a final decision on whether to play for the team in the 2025 season.

The analyst offered these comments in a recent "Good Morning Football" appearance, according to SteelersNow on May 3, 2025.

"These are the Pittsburgh Steelers, OK? And they're still waiting for this guy to decide if he wants to play. By the way, if a guy's waiting this long to decide whether or not they want to play, they don't really want to play. He doesn't want to play. He doesn't really want to play.

"I think he wants to stay relevant, so I think he will play for the Steelers, but this doesn't make any sense either short-term or long-term for Pittsburgh in my mind," said Tucker.

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

The situation has left Pittsburgh in a quarterback limbo while other teams have solidified their quarterback rooms during the NFL draft weekend. Despite this uncertainty, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has expressed confidence in the team's quarterback plans.

Steelers' draft strategy was aligned for a potential Aaron Rodgers signing

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

While Tucker believes Rodgers will eventually sign with Pittsburgh, he questions whether the move makes strategic sense for the franchise. The Steelers currently have a thin quarterback room consisting of Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and sixth-round draft pick Will Howard from Ohio State.

During a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers addressed his deliberate approach, claiming financial considerations weren't driving his decision:

"It ain't about the money," Aaron Rodgers said (April 19 2025). "I said I'll play for $10 million. Whatever. I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the situation during a conversation with Rich Eisen of NFL Network:

"We feel good about our plan at the position. I understand the angst in your community and the community that supports us," Tomlin said (April 27, 2025). He confirmed the team had "really productive" talks with Aaron Rodgers but declined to discuss hypotheticals.

Pittsburgh's draft strategy appears to support speculation about a potential Aaron Rodgers signing. Steelers president Art Rooney II said on Steelers Nation Radio that the team "did not factor whether Aaron is coming or not" into their draft approach.

He added, "If we draft a quarterback – and we still might – probably not someone who's going to start for us this year."

Other potential suitors like the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants have resolved their quarterback situations through draft picks and free agent signings. Pittsburgh remains the most logical landing spot for Aaron Rodgers.

