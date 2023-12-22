“He embarrassed his quarterback”: Robert Griffin III calls out Sean Payton for heated exchange with Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton lost his cool with quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline last Saturday. The verbal bust-up was evident as the clip went viral on social media, turning the heads of NFL analysts and fans in a jiffy.

The Broncos’ 42-17 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions wasn’t a great result for the Denver faithful but berating Wilson in public laid out the pair’s rocky relationship since the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first instance where Payton was captured yelling. He had previously yelled at his defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, safety P.J. Locke, and now Wilson. It’s no secret that gamedays are stressful for teams, families, and fans alike. These heat-of-the-moment incidents make the NFL a complete package for pure sports entertainment.

While some analysts swept the sideline spat under the rug, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III expressed his displeasure with Payton’s disrespectful behavior towards Wilson.

“Sean Payton as a coach, if you don't want people to ask that question, then you can't do that to your quarterback on the sideline. And the only reason I feel that way is because this is like the second or third iteration of Sean Payton doing something to Russell, to me that makes it seem like that's not his guy… To me, that moment said, ‘You're not my guy, I don't respect you, I don't like you,' explained Griffin III on the latest episode of RG3 and The Ones.

Sean Payton's sideline antics are a reflection of Broncos' inability to stay consistent

The Broncos are 7-7 right now after embarrassingly losing to the Lions. The frustration is justified as things have gone haywire for a side that many anticipated to be competing for the Super Bowl this season. Turns out, Payton’s side is far from clinching a playoff spot this season.

The inability to click together as a team has contributed to the Broncos' inefficient campaign so far despite winning five in a row through October and November. Payton and Wilson defeated the likes of Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills this year, yet Robert Griffin III feels the shortcomings could have been handled better.

The former Washington Commanders quarterback feels Payton should be held responsible for his sideline antics and must apologize to Wilson.

"Whatever it may be. He embarrassed his quarterback on the sideline and now the rest of the team, in my opinion, is more so looking at that moment like 'Damn, Sean Payton really doesn't rock with Russell Wilson'. And I thought Russell handled it perfectly… But I do feel like Sean Payton should come out in the media publicly and apologize to Russell Wilson.”

The Broncos will face the out-of-form Patriots on Christmas Eve as they are in desperate need of another winning streak to record a successful campaign.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit 'RG3 and the Ones' and H/T Sportskeeda.