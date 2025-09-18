  • home icon
  "He ended up taking less": NFL insider reveals unexpected Daniel Jones twist amid Vikings' offseason pursuit of Colts QB

“He ended up taking less”: NFL insider reveals unexpected Daniel Jones twist amid Vikings' offseason pursuit of Colts QB

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 18, 2025 16:55 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Daniel Jones has had a strong start to his time with the Indianapolis Colts. The former New York Giants quarterback (who struggled with the team) has been able to lead the Colts to two wins to open the season, where he has thrown for a combined 588 yards.

However, according to NFL insider Tom Pellissero, Jones' path to arrive in Indianapolis surprised another team. He said the following on the Ross Tucker Podcast in May, months before the season began.

“It sounded like the Vikings thought Daniel Jones was coming back…he ended up taking a little bit less in terms of guaranteed money from the Colts.”
Jones' spell with the Giants ended midway through the 2024 season after he requested his release. As a free agent, he would sign for the Minnesota Vikings, a team that was in playoff contention under Sam Darnold. Jones never played a snap for the Vikings.

However, the Vikings seemed to expect that Jones would resign for the team to serve as a likely backup quarterback to the returning J.J. McCarthy, who spent the whole 2024 season out with an injury.

As we now know, Jones did not take any potential offer the Vikings were going to put to him. Instead, he signed for the Indianapolis Colts. Here, while he would be guaranteed less money, there would likely be a greater chance to play, as Anthony Richardson had been struggling to stay healthy during his time with the Colts.

In the end, and a brief quarterback battle between the two, Jones won out. Two games into the season, and it looks like a right decision was made, with Jones playing some of the best football in his career.

His gain is the Vikings' loss, with Minnesota having Carson Wentz (the former Eagles QB who has never been the same since leaving Philadelphia) and Desmond Ridder as backups to McCarthy.

Daniel Jones on the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line

Daniel Jones made an apperance on the Up and Adams show on Wednesday to discuss his start to the season. When discussing his offensive line, he said the following:

"Very, very good. Pass protection has been incredible, and we’ve run the ball well when we’ve needed to.”

For Jones, this offensive line is something that he has likely wanted for the last eight years.

During his time with the Giants, this was one of the weakest lines in the league and could not provide the protection he needed, leading to his long term struggles.

This is not what is happening with the Colts, and the stronger line is helping him and the team succeed.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

