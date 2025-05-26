"He has every right not to sign": Craig Carton calls out Bengals’ hypocrisy over Shemar Stewart' contract language

Radio host Craig Carton launched a fierce defense of Cincinnati Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart, arguing the first-round pick has legitimate grounds to refuse signing his contract.

Carton, who hosts "Breakfast Ball," aimed at Cincinnati's front office practices. Stewart, the 17th overall pick out of Texas A&M, has been absent from on-field workouts while his contract dispute continues.

The veteran broadcaster shared his thoughts during his May 26, 2025, show, directly challenging critics who have labeled Stewart's stance as unreasonable or entitled.

"He has every right not to sign that deal, because every other first round pick does not have and has never had the language that the Bengals are trying to squeeze in to this kid's contract," Carton said. "And for those you're out there saying, 'Well, it's kind of like a sit in.' It's not. He can't go there. He's not an employee yet. He does not have a contract. He cannot go to the facility, and all he is saying is, put the language in my contract the way it is for every other first round draft pick. If you didn't believe in me as a first round talent, then you shouldn't have drafted me. His agent is right. He is right, and this is another example of the Bengals being the Bengals. It's wrong."

Shemar Stewart has been at the team facility during voluntary workouts, wearing his No. 97 jersey while observing drills from the sidelines. However, he refuses to participate in any on-field activities until Cincinnati agrees to standard contract language used for previous first-round selections.

Shemar Stewart's protest over the "default trigger"

The heart of the dispute centers on the "default trigger" clause that the Bengals want to include in Shemar Stewart's deal. This language would allow the team to void guaranteed money across all remaining contract years if Stewart defaults in any season.

Crucially, this clause did not appear in the contract of Amarius Mims, Cincinnati's 2024 first-round pick taken 18th overall, one spot lower than Stewart's 17th overall selection. The precedent Mims' deal established makes Shemar Stewart's position stronger from a negotiating standpoint.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has supported Stewart's stance, noting that Cincinnati has an established way of structuring contracts that they're now attempting to change. The rookie's position becomes more defensible through this lens of consistency and precedent.

Shemar Stewart has remained diplomatic about his situation while standing firm on his principles. He told ESPN he's not seeking additional compensation or extraordinary contract terms - simply the same language other Bengals first-rounders have received.

