"He has failed this team": Ryan Clark blames Mike Tomlin for Steelers' collapse vs. Bengals on TNF

Ryan Clark didn’t hold back after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ primetime stumble, directing criticism at coach Mike Tomlin following Thursday night’s 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Steelers safety said Tomlin failed to have his team prepared.

Ad

Clark, now an ESPN analyst on "First Take," reflected on the loss during the show’s Sunday broadcast.

"This loss is on Mike Tomlin," Clarke said. (Time code: 10:45)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mike Tomlin to me is one of the greatest coaches of this era. He has failed this team, especially on Thursday night. When you're a great coach, you're supposed to get your team prepared to win the most important games."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Pittsburgh’s issues came to light against Joe Flacco, who joined Cincinnati only a week earlier. The Steelers’ defense surrendered several big plays after leading 24-14, allowing Flacco to pick apart their coverage and expose the secondary’s miscommunication. The defeat extended Pittsburgh’s Thursday night road skid in the division to seven games.

Ryan Clark targets defensive breakdowns and a lack of focus under Mike Tomlin

Syndication: The Enquirer (Credits: IMAGN)

Ryan Clark’s comments centered on Pittsburgh’s defensive collapse, particularly the repeated coverage shifts that made it easy for Flacco to diagnose one-on-one matchups.

Ad

"You often highlight not having a playoff win since 2016. If you're 0-6 on Thursday night on the road in the AFC North, your team needs to understand that. And so when we're up 10 points, we need to lock in on our focus. When we're up 10 points, we need to hold our shell on defense so Joe Flacco can't see us spin down into one high and understand where he has the one-on-one because we saw that continuously through the night," Clark said.

Ad

The Bengals’ quarterback completed 16 passes to Ja’Marr Chase for 161 yards and a touchdown. This is a single-game franchise record. He connected with Tee Higgins late to set up the decisive field goal.

Edge rusher T.J. Watt called the effort “unacceptable” in postgame remarks, while defensive back Jalen Ramsey said the team must “execute” to close out games. The Steelers failed to record a takeaway and rarely pressured Flacco despite his lack of mobility. Cincinnati also ran for 142 yards, an improvement for a unit that entered the game among the league’s least productive rushing offenses.

Tomlin, asked afterward about his team’s repeated Thursday struggles, said the defeat “won’t define us” but conceded that such results can’t continue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.