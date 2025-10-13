  • home icon
"He should be in federal prison" "Huge boost for KC": NFL fans react as Rashee Rice ends 6-week suspension to return for Raiders game

By Nishant
Published Oct 13, 2025 15:29 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals (image credit: IMAGN)

Patrick Mahomes will have Rashee Rice as one of his weapons when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The wide receiver was handed a six-game suspension by the league after he was involved in a multi-car accident in April 2024.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported about his return on Monday.

"Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension is now over and he is eligible to play Sunday vs. the Raiders," Schefter tweeted.
Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"He should be in federal prison for a legit sentence btw," one fan wrote.
"Huge boost for KC. Let’s see if he can shake off the rust and find that early-season form 👀," a fan commented.

More joined in with mixed reactions.

"Six games off and Rice about to treat the Raiders’ defense like a welcome-back party," another fan wrote.
"NFL said time served, Chiefs said time to cook," one fan said.
"Guy is a terrible citizen but the Chiefs will let him play because he's good at football. NFL is like the fifth branch of government," another fan said.
"He should be in prison," a fan tweeted.

Rice had 79 receptions for 928 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign in 2023. However, injuries and legal issues limited his production last season. He only played four games, recording 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns. The wide receiver is expected to be another strong option on offense for Kansas City starting in Week 7.

Patrick Mahomes on Rashee Rice's return

The Chiefs offense has not been at its best this season compared to previous years. However, it got back on track against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, producing 37 points. While the team suffered a disappointing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars the following week, Mahomes and Co. outgained their opponents in passing and rushing.

The star quarterback was his typical self during Sunday's win over the Detroit Lions. He went 22 of 30 for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes also recorded 10 carries for 32 yards and one touchdown. He addressed the media in the postgame conference and shared his feelings about having Rashee Rice back.

“I’m very excited,” Mahomes said. “I’ll just leave it there.”

Kansas City is 3-3 this season and will host the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kick off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
