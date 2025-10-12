  • home icon
  "He should be fired": NFL fans react as Kevin Stefanski refuses to consider Shedeur Sanders despite Dillon Gabriel's rough outing vs. the Steelers

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 12, 2025 22:40 GMT
Kevin Stefanski - Shedeur Sanders (Source - Imagn)

Kevin Stefanski named Shedeur Sanders the backup quarterback on Friday after his initial non-committal. However, the fifth-round pick is yet to make his debut for the Cleveland Browns, with the coach noting he never considered bringing him in against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The promotion has undoubtedly increased the possibility of seeing Sanders on the field. The reshuffle in the quarterback room came after the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, just a day after Dillon Gabriel made his first start against the Minnesota Vikings.

While Gabriel had an impressive debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last week, the rookie quarterback didn't have it so smooth against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He completed 29 of 52 passes for 221 yards without throwing for a touchdown.

This ignited the question of whether Kevin Stefanski considered introducing Shedeur Sanders at some point in the game. However, the coach noted that the thought never crossed his mind.

“No,” Stefanski said in his postgame press conference. “We were just trying to fight there till the end.”
The response of the coach has generated a lot of reactions among NFL fans. Many believe Sanders should have been introduced late in the game after Dillon’s struggle. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Kevin Stefanski noted the need to protect Dillon Gabriel

Following the game against the Steelers on Sunday, Kevin Stefanski was full of praise for Dillon Gabriel, who, despite his struggles, showed some promise in the backfield. The coach emphasized the importance of supporting the rookie quarterback in maximizing his potential.

“He’s a tough kid," Stefanski said. "We’ve got to keep him clean. Obviously, when the game turns into how it turned a two-score game, you have to drop back, and that’s a tough team to drop back versus,. “He kept battling. Wasn’t for a lack of effort by him or by anybody.
“Made some plays, but we just got to be better. I think you learn in every game, win, lose or draw. And obviously, we know this kid’s tough. We know he’s tough. He’s going to keep fighting. We just got to around him, make some plays. We got to coach him up.”

It was Gabriel’s first 200+ yard game in the NFL, but he had a tough time in the backfield, recording a 55.8% completion and suffering six sacks. Kevin Stefanski, nonetheless, picked some positives out of the game for the quarterback on Sunday.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

