The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest trades in NFL history when they acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks before the 2022 season. Less than two years later, the Broncos have moved on from the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

On Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Wilson will be released by the Broncos right after the new league year begins on March 13.

Wilson went 11-19 as Denver's starter the past two seasons and is being released two years into his contract.

Seattle sent Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick as well as Shelby Harris, Noah Fant and Drew Lock. As a result of the trade, many viewed Denver as a Super Bowl contender.

Before the start of the 2022 season, Denver awarded Wilson with a five-year, $245 million contract extension. They would soon regret that extension.

Upon releasing him, Denver will have deep cap hits of $35.4 million in 2024 and $49.6 million in 2025.

NFL fans react to Russell Wilson being released by the Denver Broncos

Some fans were surprised to see the Denver Broncos release Wilson. Some were surpised that Denver couldn't find a trade partner. Others also commented on how bad of a trade it was for Denver to give up what it gave up in return for two mediocre seasons with Wilson.

Here's how fans reacted on X.

What's next for Russell Wilson?

There are no signs of Russell Wilson retiring following his impending release from the Denver Broncos.

He signed a five-year contract extension before the start of the 2022 season, showing that he wanted to continue playing football for more than a few years after being traded to Denver.

Teams that could target Wilson once he is a free agent include the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson and Kirk Cousins highlight the list of free-agent quarterbacks. Another intriguing option for a franchise quarterback this offseason is Justin Fields, who is under contract but could be moved by the Chicago Bears.