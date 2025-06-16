  • home icon
  "He should get every penny": Micah Parsons contract saga draws strong support from $160,000,000 Browns star

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jun 16, 2025 18:30 GMT
Micah Parsons contract saga draws strong support from $160,000,000 Browns star (Source: Imagn)
Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. However, this season, he is entering the final year of his rookie contact with the Cowboys and has yet to sign a new long-term extension with the iconic organization.

Although many expect owner Jerry Jones and Parsons to come to a number and term length soon, Parsons has been vocal about the situation being in the hands of the front office and not his camp.

One individual who is no longer in the market for a new deal is Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, who reset the non-QB market this offseason when he signed a four year contract worth $160 million ($40 million per season).

On Sunday, NFL analyst Abby Jones asked Garrett to give his opinion and stance on the ongoing Parsons drama. Citing his strong work ethic and commitment to football, Garrett made clear that Parsons deserved to make "whatever he's earned" in his next deal.

"I think he [Micah Parsons] deserves whatever he’s earned. I mean, the guy's special. Once I got the chance to train with him. I’ve seen his work ethic. I’ve seen how he attacks. The weights. Running. He’s 100% committed to his craft and getting better every day. And, someone who produces on the field. He has that level of dedication to the game. He should get every penny he’s owed." Garrett said.
What will Micah Parsons' next contract look like?

The non-QB market has been completely reset this offseason and is now reaching levels unseen before in NFL history. As a result, Parsons has a strong chance to surpass Garrett as the highest paid non-QB in the NFL in average annual value when he signs his next deal.

However, according to the popular sports contract and financial company 'Spotrac', Parsons current market value is a four year deal worth $145,190,500 ($36.3 million per season). Although this contract would not surpass Garrett in average annual value, it would put Parsons in the same financial category as Garrett, Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby, San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa, and Houston Texans Danielle Hunter.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
