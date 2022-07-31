"He gets to inherit just a great situation" - Trey Lance pegged by NFL analyst to succeed in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers have been to the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship Game in the NFL playoffs the last three years. That doesn't sound like a team in need of a quarterback change or even one that needed to trade up in the draft.

However, they have done just that and are preparing to hand him the reigns despite incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo's success thus far. It's now Lance's team and one NFL analyst thinks he's got it made.

John Middlekauff did mention on the 3 and Out podcast that the situation the 49ers are in is a bit unprecedented:

"This Jimmy situation is a little weird, right? Typically, when you make a transition with a young quarterback, the older quarterback is shipped out in the offseason, right?"

He compared this 49ers team to the Kansas City Chiefs from a few years back:

"Let's use the Chiefs for an example. Because I think there's some parallels. I don't ever think Trey Lance is going to be as good as Patrick Mahomes. I'm never gonna say that. But like Patrick got to inherit a playoff team with a playoff coach. And you know, he won the MVP and they started going to champion games. The rest is history."

Lance, according to Middlekauff, gets to go to a very good situation on a very good team:

"Like Trey Lance, he gets a playoff coach and a loaded roster team with an excellent defense. Debo Samuel, George Kittel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk, Trent Williams, a million running backs, loaded."

This is unlike the situation for other NFL rookie quarterbacks from Lance's class:

"For most of these guys, Zach Wilson, Trevor Lawrence, I mean, they went to, I mean, a s*** sandwich. Trevor Lawrence got Urban Meyers kicking people and didn't even know who Aaron Donald was. Zach Wilson went to the Jets. The Justin fields, one of the Bears. They have no talent."

According to Middlekauff, Lance is extremely lucky:

"This guy really is a kid. I think he's 22 years old. Gets to inherit just a great, great situation. Very, very lucky. Most quarterbacks to get drafted in the top three or four picks, go to horrendous spots."

NFL teams that might want Jimmy Garoppolo

Several NFL teams have been linked to Garoppolo and his departure seems imminent.

The New York Giants are an interesting option, as Daniel Jones is in his final year and hasn't shown much.

The Houston Texans might be interested with their current quarterback situation. Right now, it's between Davis Mills and Kyle Allen. Garoppolo is an instant upgrade there.

