"He gives me a Steph Curry vibe" - Former Super Bowl winner likens Patrick Mahomes to Warriors superstar

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes' NFL career is off to a historic start. He has made the AFC Championship Game in all four seasons as a starter and already has an MVP award and Super Bowl title to his name.

Arguably, his best moment came a week ago in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. He led a field goal drive in the final 13 seconds of the game to send it into overtime and pick up the victory. It was shocking, but also not a crazy surprise given the way his career has gone so far.

The signal-caller can seemingly score at any moment. That led former NFL player Bryant McFadden to make an interesting comparison between the quarterback and an NBA star.

"I've grew up a Lakers fan. The showtime Lakers in the late 80s. That's why I gravitate to that organization because they made basketball. I won't say Mahomes gives me Magic Johnson vibes... Mahomes gives me more of a Steph Curry vibe. The reason why I said Curry is because he can score so fast. They can make scores from places that most offenses can't do."

McFadden, a two-time champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, begins by saying he wants to compare the quarterback to Magic Johnson. But he settles upon a Steph Curry comparison because of how both have the ability to score at any moment. That's much more impressive in the NFL, but the comparison is still a fitting one if the sports must be compared.

Patrick Mahomes is in his own category

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Curry is known as being a revolutionary player in the game of basketball. He changed the way NBA teams operate in the modern era and is already a living legend.

The same is true for the Chiefs quarterback in the NFL. All teams are searching for the next version of him -- a mobile quarterback who can whip a side-arm pass or one on the run for 50 yards.

McFadden mentioned how Johnson had a "fancy" way of playing the game. One could argue Curry has a similar style, but the focus is on his quick-scoring ability. The same is true of the quarterback. He is not fancy, per se, but he gets the job done and scores with ease.

It is hard to believe the young star only entered the NFL back in 2017. He may even eclipse cross-sport comparisons to Curry in five years from now. By then, Michael Jordan and LeBron James may be the only fair comparisons.

