"He goes 1st against the gorilla": NFL fans react as Aaron Donald takes on intense post-retirement workout

NFL fans are still blown away by Aaron Donald's physical attributes, despite being retired.

Donald was known to be super strong and fast while he was in the NFL, as he's jacked. Although he's retired, he's still working out, and a video went viral of him working out.

Donald was making the weights and workout look easy and NFL fans believe the former NFL star would be able to take on the gorilla by himself.

"He goes 1st against the gorilla," a fan wrote.

"More like 100 gorillas vs AD," a fan added.

Of course, a debate went viral about whether 100 people could take down one gorilla with their bare hands. It was highly debated, but some fans think Donald could take it out by himself.

"That gorilla a dead MF," a fan wrote.

"Give me 100 Aaron Donald’s against a Silverback," a fan added.

NFL fans are blown away by how jacked Donald is and how easily he lifts weights.

"Bro just reminded me of how much I need to get back in the gym lol," a fan added.

"He could've easily played 5-7 more years and broke damn near every record," a fan wrote.

Donald retired from the NFL in 2023 but likely could have played a couple more years. However, he still is considered one of the best defensive players of all-time.

Aaron Donald explains retirement from NFL

Aaron Donald announced his retirement after 10 NFL seasons.

Donald was still dominant as he was playing but he felt like it was the best time to announce his retirement from football.

"I'm complete, I'm full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me," Donald said, via NFL.com. "I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17 [game] season, I just don't got the urge to want to push myself to do that no more.

"I'm just, I'm burnt out, if anything, the best way to say it is that I'm full, I'm complete. I'm satisfied with what I was able to do in 10 years, and I think it's time for me to, at 32 years old, retire from football and jump into the next step in my career, my life, and now it's time to move on."

Donald won a Super Bowl with the Rams and is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He's also a 10-time Pro Bowler and will likely be in the Hall of Fame.

