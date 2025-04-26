  • home icon
  "He going Brazy with Bryce" - NFL fans react to Panthers drafting Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr. in Round 6

By Arnold
Modified Apr 26, 2025 21:53 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Panthers drafting Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr. in Round 6- Source: Imagn

The Carolina Panthers took Jimmy Horn Jr. with the No. 208 selection in the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday. Horn was the second Colorado wideout to get drafted in Round 6, after LaJohntay Wester.

Fans on social media reacted positively to the Panthers drafting Horn, suggesting that the team made a smart pick.

"He going go Brazy with Bryce this a steal," one tweeted.
"LFG he gon light it up," another added.
"Carolina’s been making smart picks," a third commented.

A few others also hyped Horn for his links to Coach Prime's Colorado.

"Coach Prime gets another player Drafted Jimmy Horn has a great story," a user added.
"CU repping this draft," one commented.
"Carolina had an A+ draft at least give them top3. What a feel good story Coach Prime will be proud." a fan wrote.
The Panthers needed to add some support for quarterback Bryce Young, and Horn fits the bill. The WR can serve as an offensive weapon for the right-handed slinger.

Horn is versatile and can be used as a kick returner as well. He is also great a running routes and manipulating defensive backs while playing as a receiver.

Carolina finished last season with a 5-12 record. However, many believe that the franchise made excellent additions to its roster at the draft.

A glimpse into Jimmy Horn Jr.'s collegiate career

NCAA Football: Former Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr. - Source: Imagn
Jimmy Horn Jr. began his collegiate career at South Florida in 2021. He played two years with the Bulls, posting 67 receptions for 959 yards and four touchdowns across 23 games.

In 2023, Horn transferred to Colorado to play under Coach Prime. He recorded 58 receptions for 567 yards and six touchdowns in his first year with the Buffs.

In the 2024 season, Horn tallied 441 yards with a touchdown on 37 receptions. He helped CU to a 9-4 record.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Horn fares with the Panthers in the NFL.

