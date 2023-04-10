"He got so disrespected" - Skip Bayless labels OBJ acquisition a failure to win over Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens remains in serious jeopardy during the 2023 NFL offseason as their contract war continues on. In an effort to potentially persuade their superstar quarterback to remain with the team, they recently acquired Odell Beckham Jr. Their new wide receiver joins the team in free agency on a one-year contract worth up to $18 million.

One of the biggest criticisms the Ravens have received in relation to Lamar Jackson has been their failure to surround him with legitimate weapons in the passing game. While adding Beckham is surely a step in the right direction to solve it, that doesn't necessarily mean it will convince Jackson to remain in Baltimore.

Skip Bayless recently gave his take on the situation during an "Undistuted" episode:

"In the end, will he make Lamar happier? That's the key question here. And I'm going to say no, because I still believe Lamar's pride and principles are so extreme that the bridge got burned.

"The blood got so bad that that he got so disrespected by a team that he was living and dying for. I don't think he's going to be able to get over that because the non-exclusive tag is the non-exclusive tag. That's not going to change unless you tell me that there was a deal on the table."

The Ravens placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, allowing him to negotiate a new contract with other teams during the offseason. While they will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet he receives, it certainly doesn't guarantee he will remain with the team.

Jackson has also made it clear that he's searching for a long-term extension that includes a massive portion of guaranteed money. He is also yet to officially sign the franchise tag, further clouding his outlook in Baltimore.

What does Odell Beckham Jr.'s new contract mean for Lamar Jackson's future with Ravens?

Lamar Jackson

Signing Odell Beckham Jr. was probably a show of good faith by the Ravens in negotiating a contract with Lamar Jackson. It's a sign that they are acknowledging that he needs star wide receivers to thrive in their offense, despite the fact that he's already won an MVP award.

While this may help the possibility of Lamar Jackson remaining with the Ravens, it seems unlikely that it will convince him to lower his asking price on a long-term contract. Beckham is also on just a one-year deal, so it doesn't really provide motivation for Jackson to remain there long term.

While the recent addition may be a step in the right direction, the negotiations likely still have a long way to go before anything is settled. This may give the Ravens a boost for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, but beyond that remains a mystery.

