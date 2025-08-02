  • home icon
  • "He got an executive order last night": Mike McDaniel reiterates Donald Trump's remark on Tua Tagovailoa's health ahead of 2025 NFL season

"He got an executive order last night": Mike McDaniel reiterates Donald Trump's remark on Tua Tagovailoa's health ahead of 2025 NFL season

By Orlando Silva
Published Aug 02, 2025 20:26 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn
"He got an executive order last night": Mike McDaniel reiterates Donald Trump's remark on Tua Tagovailoa's health ahead of 2025 NFL season (Credit: IMAGN)

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel echoed US President Donald Trump's words regarding Tua Tagovailoa's health for the 2025 NFL season. Tagovailoa, one of the strongest arms in the league, has dealt with several health issues in his career that has impacted his performance, especially concussions.

While talking about Tagovailoa on Thursday, Trump seemed confident that the former Alabama Crimson Tide star can make an impact on his team as long as he's healthy. The President almost demanded health from Tagovailoa next season, saying:

"Saquon Barkley was on the council and Tua Tagovailoa the quarterback, he’s been fantastic. ... When he’s not injured, he’s great. He’s gotta stay healthy. He’s a great guy.”
Talking with Tom Pelisero and Brian Baldinger of NFL Network on Saturday, McDaniel reiterated Trump's words and shot down any concerns about the quarterback being unhealthy for the new season.

“I think if I was concerned about how serious he (Tua) was taking his part in staying healthy, I think he got an executive order last night to stay healthy if I’m not mistaken,” McDaniel joked.
During the speech at the White House on Thursday, Trump announced an executive order to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test, which was discontinued since the 2012-13 school year. Tagovailoa and the Philadelphia Eagles' star running back Saquon Barkley were two of the athletes named to the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Since 2019, Taigovailoa has suffered four documented concussions, including three in the last three NFL seasons. He was out for four weeks after suffering a concussion against divisional rivals Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

That concussion sparked speculations about a potential retirement for the Dolphins star. However, he returned to the field and was close to taking the Dolphins to the playoffs until a Week 18 loss to the New York Jets ruined their plans.

Mike McDaniel praises Tua Tagovailoa's maturity ahead of a crucial 2025 season

The Miami Dolphins could look very different after the 2025 NFL season. McDaniel is aware of that, but he also knows Tua Tagovailoa is taking this campaign with the utmost respect and seriousness. He praised the quarterback's maturity to keep pushing despite being under constant criticism.

“It’s been cool to watch him really evolve into who he is on the national stage, but more so like, really in his own skin, be the true leader of the team and it’s real and authentic,” McDaniel said. “And all he’s done with a ton of noise, focus on the right stuff. So there’s a lot of things that go into staying healthy, but first and foremost you have to prioritize, really acknowledge what you mean to the team.”

The Dolphins are set to bounce back in a competitive AFC that might be up for grabs.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

