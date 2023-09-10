Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Baltimore Ravens top the Houston Texans 25-9 on Sunday in his first game since his ACL injury in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February 2022.

With many loved ones who came to support him, his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, and son, Zydn, attended the game.

Wood, a social media influencer, uploaded a video on her Instagram account where she showed off her son's game-day outfit:

"I love getting my son dressed so much he got way too much drip."

Image Credit: Lauren Wood's Instagram story

In the video, fans could see Zadyn waving a flag and having fun. The 1-year-old wore a stylish printed shirt and distressed skinny jeans. His mom finished his outfit by dressing him in Nike Air Jordans.

Odell Beckham Jr. pays tribute to various NFL icons in the Ravens vs. Texans game

Before his 2023 debut, OBJ did a familiar dance for all the Baltimore Ravens fans. The former Super Bowl winner, while coming through the tunnel of the M&T Bank Stadium, paid tribute to Ray Lewis, the team’s legendary linebacker. The 30-year-old recreated Lewis’ memorable dance.

Odell Beckham Jr. also recently showed his admiration for two NFL legends, Deion Sanders and Randy Moss. He shared a throwback photo featuring himself, Sanders and Moss, with a caption expressing his respect and love for the two Hall of Famers.

The post garnered attention and appreciation from fans and fellow players, highlighting the impact and influence of these legendary athletes in the world of football.