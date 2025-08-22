  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He got the wind knocked out of him": Giants’ Brian Daboll makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart’s risky running play vs. Patriots

"He got the wind knocked out of him": Giants’ Brian Daboll makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart’s risky running play vs. Patriots

By Arnold
Modified Aug 22, 2025 12:36 GMT
Giants&rsquo; Brian Daboll makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart&rsquo;s risky running play vs. Patriots (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Giants’ Brian Daboll makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart’s risky running play vs. Patriots (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart took a hard him in the team's third and final preseason game against the New England Patriots on Thursday. Dart was hit late in the first quarter during a rushing play and landed awkwardly by hitting his head and shoulder on the turf, which caused a trip to the medical tent.

Ad

Although Dart was cleared to return, the Giants did not send him back on the field. After New York beat New England 42-10, Giants coach Brian Daboll opened up on Dart's injury.

"Got the wind knocked out of him," Daboll said. "He's good. Yeah, I would like him to slide on that,"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dart's injury occurred on a 23-yard run when he tried to run over two defenders. Before he left the game, the rookie QB completed six of 12 passes for 81 yards and one touchdown. Dart was replaced by Jameis Winston after taking a hit on his sole rushing attempt.

Dart played in all of the Giants' three preseason games. However, he won't be the starting quarterback for the team in his rookie year.

Ad

Jaxson Dart will likely serve as Giants' QB2 for 2025 season

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn
New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants have confirmed that veteran Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback after signing with the franchise this offseason. However, rumors are suggesting that Jaxson Dart will serve as his backup for the 2025 season.

Ad

Dart is expected to get the QB2 role over Jameis Winston, who also signed with the Giants this offseason.

The Giants took Dart with the No. 25 pick in this year's NFL draft. He has impressed many in the preseason, and there might be a case where he plays regularly in the 2025 season if Wilson picks up an injury or is benched for any other reason.

The Giants will open their regular season on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications