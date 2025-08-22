"He got the wind knocked out of him": Giants’ Brian Daboll makes feelings known on Jaxson Dart’s risky running play vs. Patriots

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart took a hard him in the team's third and final preseason game against the New England Patriots on Thursday. Dart was hit late in the first quarter during a rushing play and landed awkwardly by hitting his head and shoulder on the turf, which caused a trip to the medical tent.Although Dart was cleared to return, the Giants did not send him back on the field. After New York beat New England 42-10, Giants coach Brian Daboll opened up on Dart's injury.&quot;Got the wind knocked out of him,&quot; Daboll said. &quot;He's good. Yeah, I would like him to slide on that,&quot;Dart's injury occurred on a 23-yard run when he tried to run over two defenders. Before he left the game, the rookie QB completed six of 12 passes for 81 yards and one touchdown. Dart was replaced by Jameis Winston after taking a hit on his sole rushing attempt.Dart played in all of the Giants' three preseason games. However, he won't be the starting quarterback for the team in his rookie year.Jaxson Dart will likely serve as Giants' QB2 for 2025 seasonNew York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: ImagnThe New York Giants have confirmed that veteran Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback after signing with the franchise this offseason. However, rumors are suggesting that Jaxson Dart will serve as his backup for the 2025 season.Dart is expected to get the QB2 role over Jameis Winston, who also signed with the Giants this offseason.The Giants took Dart with the No. 25 pick in this year's NFL draft. He has impressed many in the preseason, and there might be a case where he plays regularly in the 2025 season if Wilson picks up an injury or is benched for any other reason.The Giants will open their regular season on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.