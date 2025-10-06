"He hurt his ankle doing TikTok": NFL fans react as Xavier Worthy suffers new injury ahead of Chiefs-Jaguars MNF game

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy has been in the spotlight ahead of the team's Week 5 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Chiefs downgraded Worthy to questionable on Sunday due to the player's shoulder/ankle injuries.However, when fans found out that Worthy had done a TikTok dance with his Chiefs teammate Hollywood Brown this past week, they felt that the player suffered the injury during the activity.View on TikTok&quot;Hurt his ankle doing a tik tok,&quot; one tweeted.Buttons @69thDraftPickLINK@AdamSchefter Hurt his ankle doing a tik tok&quot;I just saw this dude dancing on TikTok.....&quot; a second commented.&quot;Need to wrap his a*s in bubble wrap before every game goddamnit,&quot; another added.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Literally only came back to play the Ravens just to go back out,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Man sprained his ankle then hurt his shoulder all at once?&quot; another added.&quot;He has his game 7 against us and now he’s back too being injured smh,&quot; a user tweeted.According to reports, Worthy's ankle swelled up on the Chiefs' flight to Jacksonville on Sunday. Kansas City is expected to make game-time decision on whether the wideout will play against the Jaguars.Xavier Worthy has yet to score a touchdown for the Chiefs this seasonNFL: Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy - Source: ImagnXavier Worthy is in his second year with the Chiefs. He has played just two games this season, but has yet to catch a touchdown.In his rookie year last season, Worthy recorded 638 yards and six touchdowns on 59 receptions. He also rushed for 104 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.Worthy also had a strong run in the playoffs, posting 287 yards and three touchdowns on 19 receptions, helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.This season, Worthy has 83 yards on five receptions and 38 yards on two carries. However, the Chiefs will hope that he recovers from his injuries soon, since the wideout is integral to their offense.