For the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow is out for the season, and the offense is operating at a lower level without their star quarterback at the helm. The 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday was disappointing, especially as it hurt their chances of making the playoffs.
The Cincinnati Bengals are now 8-7, which is admirable if you consider how long Burrow has been absent from the team - and also how slow he was at the start of the season. But the cold truth is that even though Jake Browning is doing a great job, the team isn't going to be a true contender; Saturday's loss, though, made fans unhappy.
Bengals fans were calling for Zac Taylor's firing after the coach was unable to make a good game plan to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were heavily struggling, saying that he couldn't do anything without relying on Joe Burrow. One tweeted:
"Zac Taylor is a Jack Burrow Merchant"
Here are some of the top reactions on X:
What was the injury suffered by Joe Burrow during training camp?
The Cincinnati Bengals avoided a major injury scary during training camp when starting quarterback Burrow suffered a calf injury in a non-contact play, but there was nothing more serious like an Achilles injury.
Joe Burrow, a former first-overall pick, had already suffered a torn ACL back in 2020. The calf injury has sidelined him for several weeks, but it was the best Cincinnati could've asked for after early reports of a non-contact injury created panic among the fanbase.
What happened to Joe Burrow during the 2023 season?
After a slow start to the year due to the calf injury, he recovered in time to help the Bengals make a run to the playoffs. But he suffered an injury on his throwing hand, which was later deemed a torn ligament, and he was out for the remainder of the season due to surgery.
Jake Browning took over, and he has done a decent job filling in for the remainder of the season. Of course, he's nowhere near Burrow's level but is doing a great job, improving his chances of a starter job in 2024.