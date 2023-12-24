For the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow is out for the season, and the offense is operating at a lower level without their star quarterback at the helm. The 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday was disappointing, especially as it hurt their chances of making the playoffs.

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 8-7, which is admirable if you consider how long Burrow has been absent from the team - and also how slow he was at the start of the season. But the cold truth is that even though Jake Browning is doing a great job, the team isn't going to be a true contender; Saturday's loss, though, made fans unhappy.

Bengals fans were calling for Zac Taylor's firing after the coach was unable to make a good game plan to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were heavily struggling, saying that he couldn't do anything without relying on Joe Burrow. One tweeted:

"Zac Taylor is a Jack Burrow Merchant"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

What was the injury suffered by Joe Burrow during training camp?

The Cincinnati Bengals avoided a major injury scary during training camp when starting quarterback Burrow suffered a calf injury in a non-contact play, but there was nothing more serious like an Achilles injury.

Joe Burrow, a former first-overall pick, had already suffered a torn ACL back in 2020. The calf injury has sidelined him for several weeks, but it was the best Cincinnati could've asked for after early reports of a non-contact injury created panic among the fanbase.

What happened to Joe Burrow during the 2023 season?

After a slow start to the year due to the calf injury, he recovered in time to help the Bengals make a run to the playoffs. But he suffered an injury on his throwing hand, which was later deemed a torn ligament, and he was out for the remainder of the season due to surgery.

Jake Browning took over, and he has done a decent job filling in for the remainder of the season. Of course, he's nowhere near Burrow's level but is doing a great job, improving his chances of a starter job in 2024.