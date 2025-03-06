"He just got cut for a reason" - 49ers Insider argues against Joey Bosa coming to San Francisco after Chargers' $25,360,000 move 

The LA Chargers released veteran defensive end Joey Bosa on Wednesday in a move that will free up a reported $25,360,000 in their salary cap space. While there is now intrigue around where Bosa will play in the 2025 NFL season, some have linked him to join the San Francisco 49ers, to play alongside his younger brother, Nick Bosa.

Ad

However, 49ers' Sports Illustrated analyst Grant Cohn feels that Bosa's move to San Francisco would not benefit the team. In fact, Cohn also suggested that the 49ers should look to trade their own Bosa this offseason.

"No, obviously not. They should not sign Joey Bosa." Cohn said in a video that he tweeted on Wednesday night. "He just got cut for a reason — he's old. He's injury prone. He's not good anymore. Really, the discussion the 49ers should be having regarding Bosas is - should they trade Nick?

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They're trying to slash spending. What they shouldn't do is sign a 30-year-old pass rusher who plays like half the games every year. That's what you don't do when you're trying to become younger, cheaper, more durable, more cost-effective."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Chargers drafted Bosa with the No. 3 pick in 2016. He hit the ground running in the big league and was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa went on to play nine years with them, earning five Pro Bowl honors.

Joey Bosa's injury woes could derail a potential big contract this offseason

Former LA Chargers DE Joey Bosa - Source: Getty

While there will be several teams monitoring Joey Bosa's situation this offseason, it remains to be seen whether the defensive end can land a lucrative contract with a new team.

Ad

Bosa has had injury problems in the past few seasons that have hampered his fluidity. He played in just 14 games combined for the Chargers in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In the 2022 season, Bosa suffered a groin injury in Week 3 but returned late in the year. He was sidelined in the final seven games of the 2023 season with a foot injury. During the 2024 season, Bosa played in 14 games, starting nine of them while recording five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Bosa had inked a two-year, $40,360,000 extension with the Chargers in 2024. Although the pass rusher is still one of the best in the business, he might have to settle for a contract value lower than his previous one at LA due to his injury woes and the fact that he will be 30 when the 2025 season begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.