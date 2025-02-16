"He was just lurking around" - Jason Kelce takes lighthearted jab at Taylor Lautner's character Jacob Black from Twilight Saga

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce is known for his strong opinions on everything about the NFL. However, his latest take was about the one that Twilight fans have battled for years.

During a recent episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Jason humorously weighed in on the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate, and his verdict was clear. Jacob Black needed to move on.

"I was team ‘that guy [Jacob] needs to [___] get a life,’” Jason quipped. He was just lurking around."

He expected a balanced love triangle but instead found what he described as a one-sided situation where Bella Swan’s heart was always with Edward Cullen.

"I just felt bad for Jacob. It wasn’t like— I had never seen the movies, so when I actually sat down to watch them, I thought it was going to be this back-and-forth. But she was never into Jacob; she was into the other guy the whole time," Jason added.

Kylie, clearly amused, pointed out the infamous plot twist where Jacob eventually "imprinted" on Bella’s daughter, a development Jason found downright tragic.

“That’s ’cause he was freaking head over heels for her,” he said, calling Jacob’s arc a “sad story.”

Kylie, however, had a different take: "Creepy."

Jason Kelce clueless about Beyoncé’s husband as wife Kylie puts ex-Eagles center's pop culture knowledge to test

Jason Kelce knows football well, but pop culture is not his strong suit. As the conversation rolled on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the former Eagles player had trouble answering questions about music star Beyoncé.

When Kylie asked him who won the 2025 Grammy for Album of the Year, Jason correctly guessed Beyoncé but couldn’t remember the album’s name. Then, when Kylie asked for her last name, he said “Knowles,” not realizing she now uses her married name.

When Kylie hinted at it, Jason Kelce admitted:

“I don’t know who she’s married to."

After some help, he finally said “Jay-Z,” but the challenge wasn’t over.

When asked for Jay-Z’s last name, Jason guessed, “Z?” which left Kylie even more shocked.

She then told him the right answer, Carter.

