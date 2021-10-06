'He kind of shuts down' - Joey Bosa has a critical take on Raiders QB Derek Carr

Joey Bosa offered his analysis on quarterback Derek Carr after the Chargers defeated the Raiders on Monday night. The star pass-rusher provided a harsh take on the quarterback, who has starred in the early weeks of the season.

Bosa and his teammates got after Carr as they sacked him four times to shut down the Raiders' offense. Bosa terrorized the Raiders' offensive line, and he then doubled down by attacking Carr.

Daniel Popper @danielrpopper Joey Bosa on Carr: "We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook. And you saw on (Covington's) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player...but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down." Joey Bosa on Carr: "We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook. And you saw on (Covington's) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player...but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down."

It was a wild night for Bosa. He criticized the officials, performed brilliantly on the field, and fired a shot at the opposing quarterback. Bosa isn't a malicious player, and he doesn't shout random quotes to make noise. Anyone thinking this is just another defensive player being arrogant is wrong, and here's why.

Bosa gives his two cents

The Chargers are a small fish in a large ocean. Despite playing in Los Angeles, the franchise never makes the headlines. There are many bigger teams in their city, and many experts turn a blind eye to the Bolts.

Therefore, one should always listen and commend Bosa when he speaks out. Firstly, the standard of officiating in the NFL is woefully poor. Experts tend to pontificate for a day and then move on to the next subject. The NFL should heed Bosa's vehement criticism of Monday night's officials.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Chargers DE Joey Bosa on officiating: "Refs are blind. I’m sorry, but you’re blind. Open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. It’s unbelievable. …These guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible missed calls left and right." #Chargers DE Joey Bosa on officiating: "Refs are blind. I’m sorry, but you’re blind. Open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. It’s unbelievable. …These guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible missed calls left and right."https://t.co/nxgEGBQqLC

Moreover, regarding Carr, Bosa was merely saying what the Chargers would have said in the meetings before the game. Since breaking his leg in 2016-17, Carr has looked hesitant under pressure and always tries to protect himself.

Bosa didn't attack Carr. He just laid out the game plan that the team discussed before taking the field. Furthermore, most quarterbacks in the NFL would play like Carr if they faced that type of pressure.

However, the nature of the modern world means that this comment will blow up around the NFL. Offensive linemen will now try to hit Bosa hard and ruffle him up. Quarterbacks will be determined to negate Bosa's effect.

Also Read

The superstar pass-rusher now has a target on his back and must deal with it. The trenches are all about one-on-one matchups, and Bosa will face motivated players in front of him.

As for the Raiders, they need to protect Carr. He is a fabulous quarterback, but he struggles under duress. It should be a fascinating clash when the Chargers and Raiders meet again later in the season.

Edited by Henno van Deventer