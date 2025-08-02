“He kinda reminds me of Steph Curry”: Panthers WR Jaycee Horn drops bold comparison for $37,955,074 teammate

Carolona Panthers star cornerback Jaycee Horn had some kind words to say about his quarterback, Bryce Young, on Friday. He also compared the 24-year-old to NBA legend Stephen Curry.The Panthers selected Young as the first pick of the 2023 NFL draft and offered him a four-year, $37.9 million rookie deal with the franchise. The quarterback has been an asset for the team since then.In an appearance on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show&quot; yesterday, Horn was asked a bunch of questions about his team's quarterback. The 2024 Pro Bowler responded by revealing his friendly and competitive rivalry with Young.He stated that the QB looks like a kind, soft-spoken guy during media interactions. But when going gets tough, you can really see Young's nail and teeth come out.Horn added that Young reminds him of Curry, a silent assassin in the basketball world:“He kind of remind me of like Steph Curry a little bit. He is silent killer. He might show it a little bit, but you know he ain't gonna say too much, but when I get under your skin and I hear the real him, I'm like, 'Okay, I know he a real dog and a real killer.' I love to see him make plays, and like I said just go back and forth with him, and just we get each other better.&quot;Horn also stressed on the rivalry they have between them. This healthy competition drives the best out of both of them.Bryce Young also opened up about his competitive rivalry with Jaycee HornLater on in the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show,&quot; Bryce Young joined host Kay Adams for an interview. During the conversation, Adams brought up having Jaycee Horn on the show and asked the QB about the banter between the two.Young said that they just want to push each other to be the best, and he is grateful for the opportunity to go against the 25-year-old every day.&quot;Yeah, just want to compete,&quot; Young said. &quot;You know we both want to push each other. Everyone wants to push the team to be the best version that we can be. We just want to come out here and compete. I'm grateful to be able to go against Jaycee, against the defense. As offense, as a unit, it's great to be able to practice against them every single day.&quot;So far, he has had a decent run with the team. Young has a 60.3% completion rate and has accumulated a total of 5,280 yards. He has a 26-19 touchdown to interception rate and a 77.3 passer rating.