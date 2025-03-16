"He knows nobody else wants him": NFL fans react as Chiefs re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster for 2025

The more things change, the more things stay the same. The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to improve after making the Super Bowl and failing to win the title. However, they have decided to keep one of their own as FOX's Jordan Schultz reported that the Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Fans took to social media to react to the news of JuJu Smith-Schuster returning to the Kansas City Chiefs next season and were not as excited.

""He's a good player 2 years ago was amazing Idk what's up with him but someone else should've picked him up," one person posted.

"Key weapon might be a reach. Let me see the stats?," another commenter wrote under the news

The fans continued to showcase their emotions regarding the move and how people were not thrilled with the news.

"Slow news day if this is considered breaking news," one person noted.

"Why? Come on, we are gonna keep doing this," another response under the post read.

JuJu Smith-Schuster did not provide much of a spark last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Pro Bowl wide receiver recorded 18 receptions on 26 catches for 231 yards (12.8 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdown receptions throughout 14 regular season games (eight starts).

In the playoffs, it was more of the same. He had four catches on six targets for 76 yards (19.0 yards per reception) but did not find the end zone.

What does the Kansas City Chiefs receiver room look like right now?

The Kansas City Chiefs have transitioned from a top-tier offense at the beginning of the Patrick Mahomes era to now being a defensive-reliant team to keep them winning games. The wide receiver position has undergone some transformations, but they now have nine wide receivers under contract after the signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Below are the nine players who are all returning from last season.

Xavier Worthy

Hollywood Brown

Rashee Rice

Skyy Moore

Justyn Ross

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Tyquan Thornton

Jason Brownlee

Nikko Remigio

The Chiefs may look to add one of the veteran wide receivers in free agency as some big names remain and the team still has more than $27.6 million in cap space.

