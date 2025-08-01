"He knows his value" - Terry McLaurin's friend exposes Commanders' "disrespectful" $25,000,000 contract offer after 2x Pro Bowler's trade request

Terry McLaurin made NFL headlines on Thursday when he requested a trade out of the Washington Commanders amid a contract dispute.A friend of the two-time Pro Bowl wideout, going by the X/Twitter username @30tkmayy, claimed that the organization had sent out a &quot;disrespectful&quot; contract offer worth only $25 million, well below the position-high of $40 million set by Ja'Marr Chase in March:&quot;It is not buddy fault! Terry knows his value he can think for himself.&quot;In an earlier tweet, the friend had posted:&quot;Lmao yea cuz 25 is disrespectful&quot;That offer is lower than even the $30 million McLaurin's fellow 2019 draftee DK Metcalf had received on being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, Adam Schefter said about the negotiations:&quot;I wouldn't think that Terry is going to take less than that, and I think he wants considerably more than that. ... Washington, they're not there right now. They love and value Terry McLaurin, but they love and value him at a different price. So, these two sides right now seem apart on a deal. They don't seem close today.&quot;Where could Terry McLaurin land? Top trade destinations for disgruntled Commanders WRLosing Terry McLaurin via trade will no doubt be a sizable blow for the Commanders and their title hopes, even with the presence of trade acquisition Deebo Samuel.However, in case they are faced with no choice but to acquiesce to his request, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin has identified six possible landing spots for the wideout:Indianapolis ColtsKansas City ChiefsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles ChargersNew York JetsSan Francisco 49ersAmong them, the Jets seem to be the most plausible. Since the release of Davante Adams, they have had the need of a backfield partner for Garrett Wilson, especially with reports that Allen Lazard, a holdover from when Aaron Rodgers was with the team, has &quot;fallen back in the receiver pecking order&quot;. As an added bonus, pass coordinator Scott Turner had worked with McLaurin in Landover from 2020 to 2022.The next most plausible option are the Raiders, who have Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers. But another more dominant wideout should greatly help Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly's offense, especially with the impending debut of uber-rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.