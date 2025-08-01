  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "He knows his value" - Terry McLaurin's friend exposes Commanders' "disrespectful" $25,000,000 contract offer after 2x Pro Bowler's trade request

"He knows his value" - Terry McLaurin's friend exposes Commanders' "disrespectful" $25,000,000 contract offer after 2x Pro Bowler's trade request

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 01, 2025 03:23 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

Terry McLaurin made NFL headlines on Thursday when he requested a trade out of the Washington Commanders amid a contract dispute.

Ad

A friend of the two-time Pro Bowl wideout, going by the X/Twitter username @30tkmayy, claimed that the organization had sent out a "disrespectful" contract offer worth only $25 million, well below the position-high of $40 million set by Ja'Marr Chase in March:

"It is not buddy fault! Terry knows his value he can think for himself."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In an earlier tweet, the friend had posted:

"Lmao yea cuz 25 is disrespectful"

That offer is lower than even the $30 million McLaurin's fellow 2019 draftee DK Metcalf had received on being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, Adam Schefter said about the negotiations:

"I wouldn't think that Terry is going to take less than that, and I think he wants considerably more than that. ... Washington, they're not there right now. They love and value Terry McLaurin, but they love and value him at a different price. So, these two sides right now seem apart on a deal. They don't seem close today."
Ad

Where could Terry McLaurin land? Top trade destinations for disgruntled Commanders WR

Losing Terry McLaurin via trade will no doubt be a sizable blow for the Commanders and their title hopes, even with the presence of trade acquisition Deebo Samuel.

However, in case they are faced with no choice but to acquiesce to his request, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin has identified six possible landing spots for the wideout:

Ad
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • New York Jets
  • San Francisco 49ers

Among them, the Jets seem to be the most plausible. Since the release of Davante Adams, they have had the need of a backfield partner for Garrett Wilson, especially with reports that Allen Lazard, a holdover from when Aaron Rodgers was with the team, has "fallen back in the receiver pecking order". As an added bonus, pass coordinator Scott Turner had worked with McLaurin in Landover from 2020 to 2022.

The next most plausible option are the Raiders, who have Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers. But another more dominant wideout should greatly help Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly's offense, especially with the impending debut of uber-rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications