"He leaves a trail of blood": Aaron Rodgers’ ex-GF Danica Patrick gets 100% real on "emotionally abusive" relationship with 4x NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers's romantic relationships have remained a hot topic in his NFL career. On Saturday, ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick described their relationship as "emotionally abusive." Patrick and Rodgers dated from 2018 to 2020, buying a house in Malibu during their romance.

On Thursday, Patrick appeared on "The Sage Steele Show," reflecting on the difficulties in her relationship with the ex-Jets quarterback, saying her "breakup with Aaron" was when she experienced the "most amount of pain” in her life.

"It was sudden. It felt like it was my life so like you know when you live with somebody and you know like it's your whole life. You know it's your dentist appointment, it's your hairdo, it's clothes, it's your mailing address. It's like everything and because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive," Patrick said. [Timestamp - 34:10]

Danica Patrick got emotional while discussing her unknown relationship struggles and how she "was torn to bits" after her breakup. Talking about how her relationship "wore me [her] down to nothing," Patrick said:

"Someone that you know people could never imagine that I would lack complete confidence or belief in the simple things about who I am like. Everything was torn to bits and yeah he leaves a trail of blood..."

Aaron Rodgers’ ex Shailene Woodley recalled traumatic breakup with QB

Before Danica Patrick, Shailene Woodley shared a similar breakup story with Aaron Rodgers. During an interview with OUTSIDE, Woodley reflected back on her relationship with the quarterback.

Woodley explained how her relationship "was not right" but "it was beautiful." Nevertheless, things indeed hit her hard when her engagement was called off. Talking about how she battled through that emotional phase of separation, Woodley said:

"I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022," Woodley said. "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."

The four-time NFL MVP started dating Shailene Woodley in February 2021. Almost a month later, the couple decided to get engaged and Woodley confirmed her engagement during her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." In April 2022, the couple called off their engagement and officially split.

