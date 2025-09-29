"He let a man punch him in his sh*t": Jaguars $30,000,000 star rips Richard Sherman for throwing shade at Liam Coen's team after win vs. 49ers

Jourdan Lewis used X on Monday to turn Richard Sherman’s history against him after the former All-Pro questioned Jacksonville’s legitimacy.Lewis, who signed a three-year $30 million deal in March, pointed response to Sherman a day after helping his team beat San Francisco 26-21.He retweeted a clip from “The Richard Sherman Podcast” and revived an infamous 2012 confrontation when Washington tackle Trent Williams struck Sherman during postgame tensions.“He let a man punch him in his sh*t. Idc what he has to say,’” Lewis tweeted.Sherman’s comments on his show focused on San Francisco’s self-inflicted mistakes, from dropped passes to offensive-line breakdowns. He also said the 49ers still had a chance to win because of their talent and added that “Jacksonville isn’t a great team.&quot;Jourdan Lewis’ play and Jacksonville’s defense speak for themselves against Richard Sherman's takeCoach Yac 🗣 @Coach_YacLINKRichard Sherman on the 49ers miserable performance yesterday: “That was awful. Brock Purdy is back. I think if Mac Jones wasn’t hurt as badly as he was I think he starts this game. You could see the rust. Obviously Brock completed some really good passes, but you could see theJourdan Lewis has posted elite coverage numbers through four weeks, including an 81.9 mark from Pro Football Focus, ranking him among the league’s top cornerbacks. He allowed minimal yardage into his coverage on Sunday, while Jacksonville’s defense produced four takeaways, halting San Francisco’s drives at key moments.Devin Lloyd intercepted Brock Purdy twice, while Dennis Gardeck forced a fumble early in the fourth quarter. Arik Armstead brought down Purdy late in the game and jarred the ball loose, setting up Foye Oluokun’s recovery to secure the win. Those plays extended the Jaguars' league-leading takeaway total and reinforced new coordinator Anthony Campanile’s impact on the unit.Jacksonville invested heavily in its secondary in the offseason, pairing Lewis with safety Eric Murray and adding No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. Murray, who came over from Houston, has also graded inside the league’s top 10 safeties through four games. The new-look back end has propelled the Jaguars to the NFL’s best passer rating allowed and one of its top coverage grades.Meanwhile, San Francisco posted its lowest offensive efficiency in months and failed to record a sack or a quarterback hit on Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville's offensive line and Lawrence’s quick decisions neutralized the 49ers’ pass rush, while the run game provided enough balance to keep the offense on schedule.After the game, Lewis coined “Strapsonville” as a playful moniker for the Jaguars' defense, a twist on the “Sacksonville” nickname of 2017.