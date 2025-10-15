  • home icon
  "He doesn't like Shedeur Sanders": Skip Bayless spells doom for Kevin Stefanski over Browns HC's bias against Deion Sanders' son

"He doesn't like Shedeur Sanders": Skip Bayless spells doom for Kevin Stefanski over Browns HC's bias against Deion Sanders' son

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 15, 2025 01:01 GMT
Kevin Stefanski still does not trust Shedeur Sanders
Kevin Stefanski still does not trust Shedeur Sanders - via Getty/CMS

Kevin Stefanski can be said to be on the hot seat in the 2025 season. Despite having a monstrous defense led by All-Pro/Pro Bowl edge rusher Myles Garrett, his Cleveland Browns have continued to have a quarterback carousel that has not led to consistent success.

It became more apparent when Joe Flacco was benched in favor of third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, then traded to the divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals. But for Skip Bayless, one person encapsulates this desperation best: Shedeur Sanders.

On Tuesday's episode of Underdog Fantasy's The Arena: Gridiron, the veteran sportscaster posited:

"Stefanski knows if he gives in to Shedeur, he's a goner... because he’s dug in internally with the owner and the GM that he just wants no part of Shedeur. He doesn't like him. He doesn't like the way he handles himself, he doesn't like the way he carries himself in the locker room, and the social media, and all those things that nobody liked about him."
He continued:

"It's going to take the owner stepping in and saying, ‘It's time. We're going to do this, whether you like it or not,’ and that will mean Stefanski is out of time. I saw reports all through Sunday night that he's on last rites here."
Kevin Stefanski to continue calling plays for Browns, weighs in on Dillon Gabriel

Amidst the criticism surrounding him and his coaching capabilities, Kevin Stefanski addressed his situation to the media on Monday. He began by confirming that he would remain the primary play-caller, but also stressed his need to learn more and improve:

“We have to get better in so many areas, and that includes coaching. That includes how we teach our guys, how we put them in different formations, the ways you run the ball, ways you pass the ball, all of the above.”
He also weighed in on Dillon Gabriel's performance and future after two starts:

"Some good things to build off of. He’s learning just like all young players are learning for us right now. And we’ll continue to try to get him to make those improvements that young players make, and also play better around him. That’s our focus."

The Browns next host the Miami Dolphins this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
